Trump applauds mayor for complying with immigration orders

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump Wednesday night tweeted in admiration of Miami-Dade’s decision to comply with his immigration orders by ordering county officials earlier this year to hold people in jail for extra time if immigration authorities requested them.

Miami-Dade’s County mayor, Carlos Gimenez who reversed a 2013 policy that refused such requests unless the federal government committed to pay for jail costs, justified his decision by saying he didn’t want to risk losing federal funding.

President Trump’s tweet came on the visit of Attorney General Jeff Session’s visit to the city to appreciate the mayor. The President wrote, “THANK YOU @MayorGimenez for following the RULE OF LAW! Sanctuary cities make our country LESS SAFE!”

THANK YOU @MayorGimenez for following the RULE OF LAW! Sanctuary cities make our country LESS SAFE! Full remarks: https://t.co/Kz2EsQ3f1v pic.twitter.com/vD3BB3hyti — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

The tweet also disclosed the full text of the Attorney General’s statement.

Mr. Sessions in an event in the port of Miami commending the mayor and bemoaning other affected cities such as Chicago and Florida for their defiance said, “Too many Americans are victimized by sanctuary city policies whether it be theft, robbery, drugs, assault, battery, and even murder.

“At its root, Sanctuary Cities represent a rejection of our immigration laws and a declaration of open borders. It’s time to put an end to the lawlessness #NoSanctuaryForCriminals!”, he continued.

The attorney general also said, “Lawless Sanctuary Cities provide safe harbor to some of the most lethal gangs and dangerous criminals in our country. Sanctuary Cities are a trafficker, smuggler, and/or predator’s best friend. We will not tolerate the loss of innocent life because a handful of jurisdictions believe that they are above the law.”

“To all Sanctuary jurisdictions across the country: work with us to enforce a lawful immigration system that keeps us safe and serves our national interest,” the statement concluded.