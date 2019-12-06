Paul Adefarasin hosts Travis Greene, Sinach and newcomer, Todd Dulaney among others at The Experience 2019

It is that time of the year again! The most anticipated inspirational gospel music concert The Experience Lagos holding on Friday, 6th December 2019 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan from 7pm till dawn, is back and set to take over the city of Lagos for one amazing night of great, live music.

With a superb line-up of gospel music’s finest and a packed schedule designed to thrill throughout the night, the 14th edition of The Experience 2019 themed ‘Let’s Worship Jesus’ is poised to live up to its famed reputation as one of the major highlights of this season’s calendar.

The impressive roster of award-winning, indigenous and international gospel artistes scheduled to grace the prestigious Experience stage this year include Travis Greene, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Donnie McClurkin, Tope Alabi, Planetshakers, Chioma Jesus, Eben, Onos, Sammie Okposo, Glowreeyah, Chee and The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir and many others including several newcomers to The Experience stage – Todd Dulaney, Mercy Chinwo, William McDowell and Preye Odede.





The Experience, as we know it today, began with a God-inspired vision in 2005 and has arguably become the biggest gospel music concert in the world as well as a favourite destination event for music enthusiasts from all over the nation, the continent and the world, where hundreds of thousands of people gather to worship and praise God from dusk till dawn – regardless of class, race, tribe, tradition, colour, religion or even the weather.

Conceived as a cultural event where every person can encounter God for themselves, with music as a conduit, The Experience has evolved into much more. A mixing pot for people in all levels of the society, this annual event also provides a massive boost to the Nigerian economy in a myriad of sectors including tourism, trade and commerce, aviation and transportation to name a few.

According to its host, the Metropolitan Senior Pastor of The House on The Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, “The Experience is a significant contributor to both our National and State economies through tourism and its associated businesses. Entrepreneurs have developed and birthed various enterprises, which substantially contribute to the economy in areas of human capital development, hospitality, commerce and industry.”

Regardless of its many benefits, people still throng to The Experience for one major reason – that is to have a divine experience, and this year’s edition promises a whole new level of intimacy with worship like never before. A concert that remains free for all, The Experience is a must-attend for one and all so get ready and brace yourself for an unforgettable night of pure exhilarating worship.