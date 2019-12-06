Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

You see those girls that saw Fireboy’s triller video and did not post it on their WhatsApp statuses, They’re the only wife material remaining in this world. Niggas,Don’t dull. — Beardless Smallie😎🌐 (@SMiTHiE___) December 6, 2019

Sowore is influential and has Falana as his lawyer and he’s being treated this way. So if na people like us enter this wahala, to Jesus be our glory! — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) December 6, 2019

Traffic in Lagos today will be Terrible, I’m speaking from Experience! — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Cutewalterr) December 6, 2019

I can’t stop laughing 😂 My bro sent a Whatsapp voice note to my mom about an issue.

She was listening to it and responding “ehe”, then she was not in support to something he said, she started yelling but the VN continued, she’s now like

“So, I’m talking and you’re talking”😂 — KING COLO 👑🤪 (@ColomentaI_) December 6, 2019

Yeah Wizkid dropped magic, unexpectedly. Now do your part by keeping your comparisons to yourself, thank you. — Abu is Boujee (@OlabodeLA) December 6, 2019