Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw today:

Him: 20 body counts Her: 3 body counts Him: I can’t marry her, she’s a hoe bro. 😔 — Your Ex 🕺 (@harryolah) October 24, 2019

Girls started cheating right from grade one…I remember when my bae left me for a nigga with crayons😭😹😂 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) October 24, 2019

Lagosians are complaining of rain forgetting they humiliated Mamiwater 3days ago lol Queen of the Coast is retaliating and you people will suffer. — Tega🔥 (@ehte_) October 24, 2019

Once your patner Cheats on you and you take them back, they’ll surely keep cheating. — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) October 24, 2019

I still don’t understand why a girl will apply makeup and still use camera filters. — Virgin BOy™🔥🇬🇭🆓 (@stunner_rhay12) October 24, 2019