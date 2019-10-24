Children? Football lovers? Comedy lovers? Drama? We’ve got your covered on DStv

It sure has been an October to remember but there’s more to leave you craving for more from the many content chronicles on DStv. There’s so much more lined-up to keep you glued and connected to your TV screens. Here’s what to expect.

Check out these some interesting shows DStv has in store for you this week.

1. Catch interesting premiere titles on Africa Magic for your viewing pleasure, My Siblings and I is a comedy that follows the journey of a family and their interesting daily narrative, don’t miss fresh episodes weekdays on Africa Magic Urban Channel 154 at 6:30pm.

2. If you are an avid follower of our Sunday premiere titles, you do not want to miss this. Oscar Winner, Viola Davis leads an ensemble cast in this thriller criminal drama where four women are brought together by the death of their criminal husbands with a pending last job. Catch this pulsating drama on Sunday October 27 on M-Net channel 101 at 10:00pm.

3. We love our DStv kids and we’re always excited with the amazing content we have in store for them. After moving from Transylvania to Pennsylvania, Vee learns how to make new friends in a new school and experience everything the human world has to offer with new episodes of Vamprina on Disney Junior weekdays 4:30pm on DStv Channel 309

4. Football games are huge raves for us on DStv and we never have a dull moment during the football season. Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League action kicks off with an early-evening clash between Ajax and Chelsea from Amsterdam at 6:55pm on Super Sport 5.

On Premier League this weekend, Leicester City are back on Sky Sports away to Southampton this week as they look to strengthen their place in the Premier League’s top four Friday 25 October 2019 on Super Sport 3 at 8pm. For more information on the unmatched football on DStv and the upcoming fixtures, visit www.supersport.com.

5. 90 Day Fiancé is a reality TV series that follows the lives of interracial couples who have applied for a K-1 visa and have ninety days to decide to marry each other before the visas of the non-American fiancé expires. In this season a Nigerian man Michael and an American woman, Angela are featured. This week’s episode, Angela and Michael have a lot to celebrate but they also have some difficult news to share with the family, you don’t want to miss out on this, showing on TLC channel 135, Thursdays at 8pm.

Don’t forget to download the DStv Now app and get entertainment on the go without missing a thing. And just in-case you couldn’t keep up with your favourite show, CatchUp is always there to keep you updated. For more info on our amazing content offering visit: www.dstv.com and follow our social media pages on Instagram: @dstvnigeria and twitter: @DStvNg. And if you have any feedback for us, feel free to reach out to us on WhatsApp +2349082368533

 

