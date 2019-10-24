FCMB expands branch network, opens ultra-modern branch in Oshodi, Lagos

Residents and businesses in Oshodi, Lagos, and its environs now have an opportunity to enjoy the excellent financial services offered by First City Monument Bank (FCMB). This is because the Bank has opened an ultra-modern and full-service branch strategically located at 481, Agege Motor Road, opposite Arena Shopping Complex, at an impressive ceremony on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

With this development, customers of FCMB around the axis of Ladipo in Mushin now have another convenient location for their transactions to further enjoy the valued-added offerings which the Bank has been known for since its establishment 36 years ago.

The opening of the new branch in Oshodi, one of the major business hubs in Lagos, is in line with FCMB’s strategic expansion drive and commitment towards bringing its banking services closer to the doorsteps of more people and businesses, while promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria.

FCMB’s new outlet in Oshodi has been equipped with unique physical and technological infrastructure that will ensure convenient transactions and sundry financial service delivery to existing and potential customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Executive Director, Business Development of FCMB, Mrs. Bukola Smith, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to strategically grow its network and retail business to positively impact the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base and the general public. According to her:

‘’Though, most customers prefer to carry out transactions from wherever they are, using our highly convenient and secure alternate channels, such as our *329# USSD code, enhanced FCMBMobile, FCMBOnline, and ATMs spread across Nigeria, some still prefer human interaction when banking. This additional customer touch point will further boost our offerings in line with our core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC)

n a conducive and convenient environment’’.

Mrs. Smith reiterated that FCMB will continue to raise the bar in the way customers are served and the kind of environment under which such services are provided to meet their respective lifestyles.

Also speaking, the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said, ‘’our Oshodi branch, like other branches of FCMB across Nigeria, brings with it, something special in terms of structure and aesthetics. Part of our commitment to promoting a cleaner and greener environment, is by use of renewable energy and in this new branch, we have adopted solar technology which is a clean energy solution that produces minimal waste. It is non-pollutant and great for the environment’’.

Mr. Adigun, who was represented by the Group Head, Branch Services, Mr. Ademola Idowu, added that, ‘’the Branch will also offer excellent customer experience provided by our team of

professionals. We are committed to scaling our operation, building the requisite capabilities while deploying the best ways to simplify banking for customers who use our robust technology platform’’.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Alhaji Idris Muse-Ariyoh, commended FCMB for its giant strides in the financial services industry and immense support to its customers and their well-being. The Chairman, who was represented by a top official of the Council, Hon. Toyin Smith, stated that, “we have heard a lot about the good things this bank is doing all over the place. Now, we have been granted the privilege of experiencing first class financial service at its best for which FCMB is now well known for. As you know, Oshodi is one of the most economically significant areas in Lagos state with about 4million people and businesses. We need access to constant and easily accessible financial services in order to go about our individual and collective businesses. So, opening this ultra-modern branch is extremely welcomed. It will surely ease the stress of moving across town in search of these important services. FCMB has proved itself to be one of the major driving force of financial inclusion as initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It is very noteworthy to say that all these have been done in a manner that is both reliable and customer centric. So, on behalf of the people, institutions and associations present in Oshodi, we say a big thank you to FCMB”.

For more information about FCMB, please visit www.fcmb.com.

Check out pictures from the launch below:

 

 

 

 

