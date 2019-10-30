Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo October 30, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: #SexForGrades: Education minister has warned female students to desist from harassing their lecturers

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has advised female students against going to lecturers unnecessarily to avoid being sexually harassed. ...

Op-Ed Editor October 29, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor October 29, 2019

The events we loved in October, ranked

As 2019 slowly winds down, we are bound to drown in an avalanche of events, especially in Lagos. The month ...

Bernard Dayo October 29, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Many killed as soldiers open fire on Shiite protesters in Abuja

Another devastating violence has broken out in Karu, a densely populated suburb of the Nigerian capital Abuja. According to Premium ...

Op-Ed Editor October 28, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor October 28, 2019

The YNaija Ministers’ Ranking for October

Into the last quarter of 2019, and the trajectory of President Buhari’s new ministers is beginning to shape up. Particularly, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail