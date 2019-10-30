Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Why do old people carry so many keys? They’ll be walking around with their secondary school locker key, 1st apartment key, 1st car key, 1st office key, 2nd car key, 2nd apartment key, 2nd car spare key, current house & office key, 3rd car key & Alicia keys on the same key chain — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) October 30, 2019

Wether your girl works or not is none of your business. Her money is her money, your money is for both of you. Your babe will always need your money while you will hardly see her own money with your two naked eyes. — L A N D L O R D (@Lagos_Tenant) October 30, 2019

You’ve failed as a lady if you can’t unbuckle his belt with a snap😏 — Ọkọ Jemima Ọsunde 💦 (@theolaoflagos_) October 30, 2019

making Detty December plans with friends but knowing you’ll sly because you only have audio money >>>> — DADDY THE FATHER (@SemiloooreAkoni) October 30, 2019