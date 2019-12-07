Google is bringing shopping ads to websites, what does this mean for new media?

In a bid to contribute actively to Nigeria’s rapidly growing commercial ecosystem, Google has just launched Shopping ads on Google Search to further improve the quality of consumers’ experience with online transactions.

Because Nigerian consumers are getting savvier at shopping online from virtual vendors, these ads will allow shoppers access to a diverse range of product alternatives, thus expanding the possibilities for how and when they shop. With these ads, shoppers will be able to see more than just texts ads as they search for products they are interested in buying. The product’s photos, title, price, reviews and specific places to get them amongst other details will be made available to help give prospective buyers a strong sense of the product.

With about 81% of internet traffic attributed to mobile devices, these ads would ultimately make the penetrative capacity of smartphones even stronger.

On the part of the top and local businesses constantly looking to discover and utilize the best means of having their services and products reach a wider network, these shopping ads would help them harness the emotive potential of images while giving their brands a personalised curve.

Speaking on this development, the Industry Manager for Google West Africa, Adim Isiakpona says, “We are excited to be launching Shopping ads in Nigeria over the next few weeks. Shopping ads include photos and prices to help consumers find the products they are looking for and enable advertisers to reach consumers who are looking to buy.”

The CEO of Konga Groups Nnamdi Ekeh whose online retail store is in partnership with this new project says, “We adopted Google Shopping ads because we understand that in today’s world, images resonate more strongly with people than text. Adding images to ads means people can quickly see if the product is what they are searching for and shorten the time they need to make a purchase decision. Since we’ve started using Shopping Ads we’ve seen solid and consistent results that show it’s working for our consumers and helping them get what they need rapidly and easily. We see Shopping ads as a key part of achieving our goal of reinventing the way people access products in this part of the world.”

Support is in place for vendors looking to list their products in local languages, from Google’s multiple language choices.

Not sure how this will play out for bloggers?