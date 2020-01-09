Does NERC need a prophet to know that electricity tariff hike is disadvantageous to the livelihood of the average Nigerian?

The steep poverty level an immense number of Nigerians live in, and the minimal steps set up to combat that reality means that a hike in the already financially constraining electricity tariff being paid will only lead us into more financial duress.

Considering the unstable supply of electricity that continues to underserve the energy needs of revenue generators across the country and the fluid running of domestic activities, there is no clear indication as to how a hike would improve things as there has barely been anything to show for the investment made previously.

Our electricity supply system suffers from a wonky distribution process where in many cases, customers pay disproportionate amounts of money for almost nothing and it is curious why the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) isn’t pushing to revamp the system and of course, improve the level of electricity for Nigerians but make strenuous financial demands on citizens who already have to make provisions for the most basic needs that ought to have been taken care of by the state.

The new tariffs which would almost double the current charges are not only impractical for a country where light bills are a struggle to pay and the provision of the power itself, unreliable. For SMEs and other small businesses that literally depend on generators to ensure their business runs smoothly despite having to pay for electricity; this would be a big blow and a reminder of how the ecosystem keeps failing them.

These new tariffs will not set-in until April and we hope, with the call outs and public disapproval it has received that it would be reconsidered for more effective input into our wonky electricity supply hub.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Edwin Okolo January 6, 2020

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is supposed to clean up Nigerian oil, but will it?

Global news platform, Al-Jazeera recently put out a micro-documentary that caught our interest. At 7 minutes long, the explainer manages ...

Nelson C.J January 3, 2020

It’s 2020 and NDA cadets shouldn’t be bullying helpless citizens, except we are a lawless country

For Nigerians, the abuse of power by the Nigerian army and the humiliating treatment of everyday persons whom they find ...

Nelson C.J January 2, 2020

Dear Governor; bad roads and not bad cars are the major causes of Lagos gridlocks

Lagos has a serious and historical problem with traffic congestion and gridlocks that often run for hours and has been ...

Nelson C.J December 30, 2019

The arguments are over but the rights of LGBTQ Nigerians are still not taken seriously

The LGBT discourse which made the rounds on Twitter late last week after Feminist, Gender-Equality advocate and award-winning Documentary filmmaker ...

Edwin Okolo December 30, 2019

We’re going into 2020 with an infrastructural funding crisis

One of the major campaign promises of the Buhari administration during its first and second election runs was the promise ...

Nelson C.J December 27, 2019

We thought the year of ridiculous policies was finally over, but Kano says no

This year saw quite a number of preposterous bills and laws getting proposed and enacted. From the social media bill ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail