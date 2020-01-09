6 reasons to stay connected with GOtv this week

Join in on the excitement this week! Catch your favourite shows, movies as well as sports and also discover new entertaining programmes premiering on your TV screens.

Here’s what’s hot on GOtv:

Unmissable Football Action! Premier League: Manchester United vs Norwich City match on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 32) Saturday, 11th January at 4pm and Serie A: Roma vs Juventus at 8:45pm on SuperSport Select 5 (channel 36) Sunday, 12th January. For more football fixtures, visit supersport.com.

For local content, watch out for The Princess and The Hunter on AM Epic (channel 9): The queen conspires against a less fortunate hunter, in a bid to prevent her daughter from marrying him. Sunday, 12th January at 7pm.

Are you into the supernatural? Catch Blade on TNT (channel 16): A half-human, half-vampire superhero wages a secret war against vampires to protect humans and avenge his mother’s death. Tune in Sunday, 12th January at 9pm.

Keep the kids entertained with The Loud House on Nickelodeon (channel 63): This kiddie series revolves around the chaotic everyday life of a boy named Lincoln Loud, who is the middle child and only son in a large family of 11 children. Catch this programme on Monday, 13th January at 1:20pm.

The Guilt Trip is showing on M-Net Movies Zone (channel 3): This film revolves around an inventor, who impulsively invites his mum to tag along for a road trip. Catch this on Thursday, 9th January at 7pm.

Looking for Drama? Ek Villain on Star Life (channel 23): Guru is a gangster who decided to change his ways after falling in love with Aisha. When Aisha is murdered, he sets out to find the killer. Saturday, 11th January at 2pm.

For more scheduled programming this January, visit www.gotvafrica.com