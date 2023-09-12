The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Instructs Teachers to Embark on Strike Due to Unpaid Fees; University Union Advises Tinubu About Nigerians | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) instructs Teachers to embark on strike due to unpaid fees

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

The Abuja Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has ordered its members in the six area councils to strike over their due payments starting September 11.

The directive was issued shortly after an emergency meeting with its executive members at the Teachers’ House in Abuja.

The reason for the strike is said to be the unpaid salary fees of 25 months by the area council authorities as well as the failure to implement a 40% peculiar allowance and promotion arrears, failure to upgrade concerned teachers, failure to enforce annual increments and non-implementation of promotion letters for teachers.

The Union has promised not to call off its strike till the appropriate governing body has met all its demands.

University Union advises Tinubu about Nigerians

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) advised President Bola Tinubu to formulate policies that will provide instantaneous results for the people currently suffering from his recent policies.

On Monday, the NASU general secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, expressed his thoughts at a press conference in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the rules made by the president, stating that the government should come up with immediate solutions to the problems most Nigerians are battling.

“The government has good intentions and policies, but these are not what the masses are going to eat,” he said.

According to the Union, the policies introduced by the president have ultimately led to suffering, particularly the fuel subsidy removal, which has skyrocketed fuel prices.

“It is funny that the government will go ahead and remove fuel subsidy without planning an appropriate economic solution,”

The Union also urged the president to address the proper machinery in increasing the Union’s salaries based on the current cost of living in Nigeria.

NERC introduces mobile app to track electricity tariff

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has officially launched its mobile application, which will monitor the activities of Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) adhering to the regulated tariffs.

At the launch of the Power Outage Reporting System (PORS) app in Abuja, the chairman of NERC, Sanusi Garba, stated that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company would function as a pilot project for the app.

“This particular application we are launching is supposed to assist the commission in monitoring that DisCos are complying with the tariff that was fixed with that regulator,” he said.

The Chairman stated that customers are expected to install the app from their various phone stores as it is supposed to help customers report any supply disruption in their locations.

Niger junta deploys military forces to the border due to the ECOWAS threat

The Niger Republic’s junta has deployed some armed forces to its edge, shared with the Benin Republic.

In a video uploaded on social media on Monday by counterinsurgency expert and security analyst Zagazola Makama, in Lake Chad, military personnel were seen moving towards Niger’s border.

This move by the coupists is believed to be a response to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has threatened to employ force upon Niger’s military rulers if power is not returned to the civilians.

On August 10, ECOWAS ordered the deployment of the sub-regional Standby Force, awaiting orders from the leaders before invading Niger.

Thousands dead as more are missing in Libya’s ghastly flooding

Thousands have been feared dead as the North African country witnesses catastrophic flooding caused by ‘Storm Daniel’, which brought heavy rain in the northeast, destroying two dams.

This catastrophe led to the flood sweeping an entire neighbourhood into the sea, where thousands of lives and properties are unaccounted for.

According to the health minister, Othman Abduljalil, over 2,000 people are presumed dead as 6,000 more are missing in the affected city of Derna, Libya.

The minister described the city as a ghost town, as parts of the city were isolated by flooding. The health minister for Libya’s eastern parliament-backed government requested aid from the international governments.

Some countries have responded and sent aid to Libya as rescue teams have begun searching for survivors underneath the chaos.

“Libya was not prepared for a catastrophe like that; it has not witnessed that level of disaster before,” the head of Libya’s Emergency and Ambulance authority, Osama Aly, admitted.