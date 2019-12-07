Livespot Nation is gunning for top spot in Nigerian entertainment

The Grammy-award winning rapper Cardi B has arrived in Nigeria for her Livespot X Festival happening on Saturday 7, December at Eko Atlantic Energy City, Lagos. Since her arrival, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker seems to be having a good time in the country.

From dancing to an unreleased remix of Davido’s “Fall” on her plane to Nigeria to sharing her excitement to experience Nigeria, and to eat the “real Jollof rice, not hotel food”

The Livespot X Festival which is organised by Livespot Nation, a top Nigerian media/entertainment agency, will feature other top Nigerian artists like Niniola, Joeboy, Reekado, Fire Boy alongside the festival’s prime attraction: Cardi B.

The first of the two days event will kick off in Lagos and move on to Accra on December 8 and is planned to be an open-air experimental event.

Livespot Nation is renowned for hosting iconic entertainment event, in 2016 they hosted American singer Ciara in Dare Art Alade’s Love Like A Movie concert.

With the excitement palpable in the year, having one of the world’s renowned rap artist in Nigeria looks to be a major step at positioning Livespot Nation as a formidable show curator and reaffirming Nigeria as a prime location for entertainment. As Nigerian music acts continue to break new ground and brand themselves into internationally recognized figures, the entertainment ecosystem could come to be a point of a more diverse musical exchange between local and international acts.

