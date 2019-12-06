Quickteller, the Customers and their Dubai Experiences

Lucky winners of the Quickteller Bestie Promo are back from Dubai and we haven’t heard the last of it. However, one thing they unanimously agree on is that traveling to Dubai on an all-expense paid trip to attend the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest and tour the beautiful city of Dubai with their best friends, was one of the best things that happened to them in 2019.

Earlier this year, Quickteller promised to take lucky winners to attend the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest which took place at different cities: London; New York and Dubai.

Chidiebere Onwubalili, who was travelling to Dubai for the first time, applauded Quickteller for an amazing experience. According to Chidiebere she had never been so excited, “We were taken to the mall to Shop, I kept asking myself how many companies would take you to a country like Dubai to party, meet celebrities then takes you shopping?” I am very thankful for the opportunity and I pray I get to win more fun stuff from Quickteller she said.

Sharing his experience, Israel Anitube expressed his gratitude to Quickteller and encouraged more people to use the Quickteller App stating the endless opportunities that abound on the platform.

Rasaq Babatunde who only dreamt of travelling to neighboring countries, at least for now, never thought he would be travelling to Dubai anytime soon. “To think that I almost missed the call when my phone rang the day Quickteller team called to give me the good news that I had been picked from a draw to win an all-expense paid trip to Dubai. I froze for a minute then spoke calmly because I was too weak to express my joy.” he exclaimed.

Prior to taking these lucky winners to Dubai, some lucky customers had already been taken to New York and London to attend the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest. The Quickteller Bestie campaign which was announced in the first week of November by Quickteller, encouraged customers to participate in the promo, to stand a chance of winning an all-expense-paid trip to tour the city of Dubai with their best friends.

“I have only read of people winning promos in the dailies or watched them on TV. Sometimes I feel they are scripted and planned. I just never believed in winning promos, so when I heard that Quickteller had taken some lucky customers to New York and London on an all-expense paid trip I decided to check online for evidence, and I saw pictures of previous winners online. I said a little prayer to be part of the next set of winners and God made it happen. I still cannot believe that I actually travelled to Dubai, stayed in a very posh hotel, partied on a Yacht and met A-list celebrities – all thanks to Quickteller.”

According to Olawale Akanbi Head of marketing, “Earlier in the year we had announced that Quickteller would be taking some of its customers to New York, London and Dubai. Today, we have fulfilled that promise, just as we fulfill our brand promise to our customers daily; by making payments easier, faster and more convenient for them. So, as we approach the yuletide, we urge Nigerians to use the Quickteller platform for all their payments, and as they say…you never know what you might find.”

