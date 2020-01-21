What is cooking with Quickteller?

A little birdie whispered some exciting news to us but has kept full details of this news to itself. One thing is certain, something is definitely brewing at Quickteller, a leading digital payments platform known for providing seamless payment solutions.

According to information reaching us, Quickteller, the digital payment arm of Interswitch, in fulfilling its promise to loyal customers, has exciting news for its customers. Probing further we discovered that Quickteller is about to be known as users’ one-stop spot for everything payment.

Yes, you read right, everything payment is absolutely possible on Quickteller.

Quickteller, known to be a platform where everyday payments are made easy, offers various services and assures its users of continued expansion in its service offering.

It is rumored that celebrities like Bovi and Ini Dima Okojie etc. have something to do with it.

Little birdie said: “It seems that what they are about to launch will radically change the way current and prospective Quickteller users perceive and experience Quickteller.”

Certainly, with this reveal, it looks like Quickteller plans to blow the minds of its customers while also keeping their commitment of making all forms of payments possible on the platform.

Fingers crossed; we can’t wait to find out what all of this is about.

