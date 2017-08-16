Gunmen attack Abuja EFCC office

The Wuse Zone 7 office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly been attacked by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

Yet unknown, the attack was confirmed by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.

The story:

A group of heavily armed bandits invaded the office at about 05:00 hours and began shooting into the premises.

They damaged vehicles parked on the premises but were repelled by guards on duty.

The gunmen escaped in a getaway vehicle but not without leaving a message in a white envelope dropped by the fleeing attackers. The white envelope contained a death threat addressed to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator with the Commission.

Ishaku who heads the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Fraud Section is in charge of the corruption investigation involving several politically exposed persons and retired military brass.

Ibrahim Magu’s reaction:

In an interview with Daily Trust said corruption is fighting back and corrupt people were after him.

The EFCC said the latest incident has already been reported to the police for investigation.