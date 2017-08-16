The Thread: “Una no get shame at all” | Oby Ezekwesili lays into Nigerian politicians

You must know that Nigerians and politics are intertwined. Be it at newspaper stands or bars, the hot-button topic is almost always the state of the nation and who is to blame. With President Buhari’s absence from office 100 days and counting, all eyes are facing forward towards 2019 while mouths are wagging, debating who gets to carry the keys to Aso Villa.

Co-founder of Transparency Inc. and BBOG activist, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili is furious with politicians who are already plotting their way to the villa, with no care for the state of the economy or the welfare of the citizens.

It infuriates me to see ANY of these politicians talking about 2019 elections. Una no get shame at all. All of una. 2019 ko 0019 nii. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 16, 2017

Our National Priority day after day is "political talk". A bunch of people obsessing on how to retain, capture or recapture power. ANNOYING. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 16, 2017

My speech yesterday @ Soludo's @Afri_heritage was titled, "Nigeria: The Economics of Failure". A lot of it was on this their obsession. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 16, 2017

You can count how many times you ever hear our politicians talk about "Economy". For wia.After all their personal Economy is working. Mchew. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 16, 2017

When do you ever hear them worrying about "citizens' well being" & the "lack of opportunity for citizens". NO, na so so POLITICS. Enough!! — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 16, 2017

It is kuku not their fault anyways. Sebi it is the same suffering citizens that REWARD our Politicians' entrenched pattern of BAD BEHAVIOR. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 16, 2017

May be I should start carrying sellotape in my handbag so next time one is around ANY of them that opens mouth to say "Politics" I go just.. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 16, 2017

