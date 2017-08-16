The Thread: “Una no get shame at all” | Oby Ezekwesili lays into Nigerian politicians

Oby Ezekwesili

You must know that Nigerians and politics are intertwined. Be it at newspaper stands or bars, the hot-button topic is almost always the state of the nation and who is to blame. With President Buhari’s absence from office 100 days and counting, all eyes are facing forward towards 2019 while mouths are wagging, debating who gets to carry the keys to Aso Villa.

Co-founder of Transparency Inc. and BBOG activist, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili is furious with politicians who are already plotting their way to the villa, with no care for the state of the economy or the welfare of the citizens.

