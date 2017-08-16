Why Charly Boy’s fight is not necessarily for the youth

by Alexander O. Onukwue

Is it reasonable that every move that Charly Boy has made with regards to his new movement has been subject to criticism from the youth?

The sixty-six-year-old grandfather, known for his maverick cross-dressing and controversial photo-ops is one of those public figures who divide opinion as to their relevance in Nigeria. For some, he does not have the right face to be the face of the youth’s causes, apparently due to what they see as moral flaws.

The makeup of Charly Boys’s ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ movement represents a vibrant youth majority. It is not composed of persons of Mr Oputa’s age. Again, he is arguably in an economic class that is above the strata of those in his group, so one could make the argument that he does not need to be on the streets of Abuja leading these demands of Government. He could lock himself up in his Gwarimpa Estate apartment for days and not know that someone’s car has skid off his street. The sign on the gate does not necessarily welcome you to his home.

But Charly Boy has been on the streets with apparently disgruntled young people demanding that President Buhari either returns from his London vacation and Resumes, or he Resigns, but is he doing this for the youth?

In the immediate sense, that would seem to be the case, but the fruits of successful advocacy are hardly tied to any particular generation of people. The pressure put by civil society groups on Governments are nor designed to affect only a particular group of people in a country but for all.

If there are going to be any fruits from the Resume or Resign movements, it will be felt by the older generation of Charly Boy’s age, who still run for public office, for them to be responsible to the people. And it will surely be felt by children, even those yet unborn.