Today’s Noisemakers: Luvvie Ajayi, Feyi Fawehinmi, Chukwuemeka Afigbo, Kelechi and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Luvvie Ajayi

The company responsible for releasing our favourite TV Show every Sunday evening made a “mistake” by dishing out the goods to us 5 days early. Twitter went totally apeshit on us.

[In case you missed it] “The Thread: “Who needs hackers?” | Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 leaks. Twitter wilds out”

We’d be remiss in doing our job if we don’t point out the cons of going with the dark web. Listen to Luvvie Ajayi:

Chill on the leaked TV watching. A post shared by Awesomely Luvvie (@luvvie) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

2. Chukwuemeka

If you’re not going to listen to Ms Ajayi, you’ll do well to listen to Chukwuemeka. Recall all those times you went to exotic places and when you tried to use the bathroom, this happened?

WATCH:

If you have ever had a problem grasping the importance of diversity in tech and its impact on society, watch this video pic.twitter.com/ZJ1Je1C4NW — Chukwuemeka Afigbo (@nke_ise) August 16, 2017

Aha! I knew it.

3. Benjamin

Entirely different subject altogether, but still a complaint like the other before it, Benjamin is griping about missing editors in the Nigerian media space.

It's hard to believe that we have editor's in this country. RT when you see it. Hint: it's a URL. pic.twitter.com/eYzmWIdThY — Benjamin Dada (@DadaBen_) August 16, 2017

Then he realised something:

I myself even made a blunder. Exactly why we need EDITORS! No Editor's. Lol. — Benjamin Dada (@DadaBen_) August 16, 2017

They say before you remove the speck in another’s eye…

4. Demola

Which brings us to this friendly banter:

At the bottom of my PHCN bill, it says "Thank you for choosing Ikeja Electric". The thing is I didn't choose them, I'm forced to have them. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) August 16, 2017

😁😁😁😁 Demola just go and pay your bill my friend. — Wale Ozolua (@WaleOzolua) August 16, 2017

SMH, I pay steady. I'll call you that name we used to call you back in secondary school if you don't go away. (Yes, I still remember it.) — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) August 16, 2017

Blood of Jesus! Bros please… I'm gone… 😢😢😢😢😢 https://t.co/JnFpGXiVMr — Wale Ozolua (@WaleOzolua) August 16, 2017

Haha.

5. @XLNB

@XLNB is taking no prisoners with these series of tweets levelled at racists and Americans in general:

"TRUMP IS DESTROYING OUR NATION!!" "Kinda like your founding fathers destroyed the Native American nations?" pic.twitter.com/RQPonQB7s9 — X (@XLNB) August 16, 2017

GW: "Hey."

Native American: "Hey…"

GW: "I'm going to take your land, kill you all, & my ppl will build a monument thanking me."

NA: pic.twitter.com/cOuDOtMm7V — X (@XLNB) August 16, 2017

Racists: "George Washington was a slave owner! Should we stop praising him too??" Black People: "Yes." Racists: "…" Black Ppl: pic.twitter.com/tBohn6TKlO — X (@XLNB) August 15, 2017

Shots!

6. Kelechi Okafor

Kelechi is firing off in all directions into the heart of Twitter NG for insulting her because of one of her tweets about rice and spoon.

People who eat rice with a spoon, are really childish. — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 29, 2017

You know how we are about rice.

See below:

I absolutely hate my tweets making it to Nigerian Twitter. Every piece of nuance will be detracted and the asinine comments will reign. — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) August 16, 2017

I can be very very petty. Don't let this empowerment higi haga fool you. pic.twitter.com/DBixR50OIn — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) August 16, 2017

I need your president to take a break from healthcare tourism and come collect you lot from my mentions to be perfectly honest. — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) August 16, 2017

Me looking at Nigerian Twitter right now… pic.twitter.com/dTt49xlXSo — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) August 16, 2017

Reaction:

I love this, Twitter NG could be draining. You want to ignore, but sometimes u want to show not being petty doesn't mean u don't know how to https://t.co/43URiSyJFy — Olu' A (@Olufemiloye) August 16, 2017

7. Donald Trump

One other person who doesn’t have patience for nonsense is President Trump. He’s decided not to wait around for more business moguls to embarrass him further by resigning from the forums Trump created (there’s been a barrage of resignations in recent times), so he has scrapped them altogether.

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Reactions:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

If you say so.

8. Feyi Fawehinmi

Back to all that’s good and wonderful. We absolutely love this tweet by Feyi. It’s about the power of paying it forward.

The aphorism goes – Talent is universal, opportunity is not. And sometimes that opportunity is the littlest things. Cost me nothing. And yet pic.twitter.com/ydS9Hl2xEq — tyro (@DoubleEph) August 16, 2017

God bless you, Mr Fawehinmi.

9. Mallam Battycash

From doing good to love rhymes:

Sometimes I still wonder how a girl like you slid into my DMs and found a lowly guy like me worthy of your everything. @BisiOlabode pic.twitter.com/RXJ2V2bIa7 — Mallam Battycash (@Batarhe) August 16, 2017

Reaction:

Awww…So sweet! ❤💖 in the air. #Naija guys go and learn from this brother appreciating God's gift to him. https://t.co/KsMqHAVOnG — HeyLagos! (@heylagos) August 16, 2017

10. Olamide

Finally, Olamide has released the video for his latest single, Wo!

Olamide' wo was shot in Bariga, whoever chose that location deserve a raise — Ayodeji Ajayi (@AyoJaguda) August 16, 2017

Clearance shot it 🔥🔥🔥👌👌👌 — Mr Yawa ™ (@iamchardan) August 16, 2017

Bonus

We’ll just leave this here:

For protesting against Governor Udom Emmanuel, Barrister @InibeheEffiong got suspended by his Church.. Na wa o 😱😱😱

📷: @fejirooliver86 pic.twitter.com/abH3ykzEmo — Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) August 16, 2017

To laugh or to cry, that is the question.