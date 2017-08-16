Today’s Noisemakers: Luvvie Ajayi, Feyi Fawehinmi, Chukwuemeka Afigbo, Kelechi and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Luvvie Ajayi

The company responsible for releasing our favourite TV Show every Sunday evening made a “mistake” by dishing out the goods to us 5 days early. Twitter went totally apeshit on us.

[In case you missed it]The Thread: “Who needs hackers?” | Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 leaks. Twitter wilds out”

We’d be remiss in doing our job if we don’t point out the cons of going with the dark web. Listen to Luvvie Ajayi:

Chill on the leaked TV watching.

A post shared by Awesomely Luvvie (@luvvie) on

2. Chukwuemeka

If you’re not going to listen to Ms Ajayi, you’ll do well to listen to Chukwuemeka. Recall all those times you went to exotic places and when you tried to use the bathroom, this happened?

WATCH:

Aha! I knew it.

3. Benjamin

Entirely different subject altogether, but still a complaint like the other before it, Benjamin is griping about missing editors in the Nigerian media space.

Then he realised something:

They say before you remove the speck in another’s eye…

4. Demola

Which brings us to this friendly banter:

Haha.

5. @XLNB

@XLNB is taking no prisoners with these series of tweets levelled at racists and Americans in general:

Shots!

6. Kelechi Okafor

Kelechi is firing off in all directions into the heart of Twitter NG for insulting her because of one of her tweets about rice and spoon.

You know how we are about rice.

See below:

Reaction:

7. Donald Trump

One other person who doesn’t have patience for nonsense is President Trump. He’s  decided not to wait around for more business moguls to embarrass him further by resigning from the forums Trump created (there’s been a barrage of resignations in recent times), so he has scrapped them altogether.

Reactions:

If you say so.

8. Feyi Fawehinmi

Back to all that’s good and wonderful. We absolutely love this tweet by Feyi. It’s about the power of paying it forward.

God bless you, Mr Fawehinmi.

9. Mallam Battycash

From doing good to love rhymes:

Reaction:

10. Olamide

Finally, Olamide has released the video for his latest single, Wo!

Bonus

We’ll just leave this here:

To laugh or to cry, that is the question.

