Charlottesville: Democrat reps move to impeach Donald Trump

Some House Democrats have called for Congress to impeach US President, Donald Trump for his statement over violent rally organized by white nationalist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

A new impeachment move by the Democrats comes after Trump reverted Tuesday to his original perspective on the Charlottesville rally, equating the actions of white supremacists there with counter-protesters.

He told reporters at Trump Tower that the media has not sufficiently criticized “alt-left” groups that also participated in the Charlottesville rally.

Rep. Jackie Speier in a tweet said, “POTUS is showing signs of erratic behavior and mental instability that place the country in grave danger, Time to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Also, Rep. Gwen Moore, urged the Republicans to initiate impeachment process against Donald Trump.

She tweeted, “As we once again hear Donald J. Trump defend those responsible for the deadly riot in Charlottesville and receive praise by hate groups like the KKK and neo-Nazis, the time has come for Republicans and Democrats to put aside our political differences and philosophical debates for a higher cause,”

“For the sake of the soul of our country, we must come together to restore our national dignity that has been robbed by Donald Trump’s presence in the White House. My Republican friends, I implore you to work with us within our capacity as elected officials to remove this man as our commander-in-chief and help us move forward from this dark period in our nation’s history.” Moore said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Brad Sherman of the Democrats has earlier moved an impeachment article against the President, accusing him of obstruction of justice and interfering with the ongoing federal investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.