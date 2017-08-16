With the suspended protests, what next for Charly Boy?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

The ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ movement led by Charly Boy has announced a suspension of its protests.

Speaking to members, the entertainer and musician said they were “not deterred by the intimidation and harassment by the sponsored thugs and we cannot be cowed by a few group of people”. According to him, the suspension has become necessary to prevent what he describes as an intention by government for the group to “clash with the hired crowd and we will not allow that to happen.”

Charly Boy’s movement and protests have generated some buzz for their demanding the resignation of President Buhari who has been away from the country for at least the past 100 days. They have been described as earning their wage by no less an authority than the Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Ms Lauretta Onochie. With Deji Adeyanju, Charly Boy has been targeted for being instruments in the hands of disgruntled PDP persons who wish to force Buhari’s hand on to a resignation paper.

The double occurrence of near violence against the members of the group has been widely condemned by many as being against the fundamental right of individuals and groups to express their peaceful grievance against the Government. However, it is probably pragmatic at this time that they have chosen to lay low.

To re-strategize? That would not be out of line.

If not for anything, a proper sense of direction and purpose would help the group achieve its objectives. Though the terms and circumstances differ, the group may want to borrow a leaf from the Bring Back Our Girls Group which has maintained a well coordinated daily sit-out in Lagos and Abuja for over 1000 days. That group has not had it easy with the Government either, despite their cause appearing to have been a campaign point made by the present administration while it sought power in 2015.

It would also help that the group has a clearly discernible makeup and modus operandi which would be distinctly free of any assumptions of violence. Advocacy is not a teacup neither should it be an avenue for making storm in one. Hence, it lies on the group to fashion their plans and purpose for better poise and precision.