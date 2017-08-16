The Thread: “Who needs hackers?” | Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 leaks. Twitter wilds out

Source: Reddit

There’s no other way to say this: Game of Thrones has leaked again! This time, hackers had absolutely nothing to do with it. HBO Spain did it all by itself and the dark web was only too happy to assist with rapid circulation. Fans of the show couldn’t sit still for Sunday to come. Downloading has been going on faster than you can say “leak”.

This is not the first time internal leaks have happened. Before HBO Spain accidentally aired episode 6 for a full hour last night, weeks ago Star India’s vendor- Prime Focus had leaked episode 4 two days before it was meant to air.

According to NDTV, “the current season has two remaining episodes and according to reports the running time of episode 7 is expected to be about 81 minutes, its longest episode yet.”

Twitter is torn between watching the leaked episode or waiting till Sunday. Guess which side won:

 To watch or not to watch?

The web is dark and full of spoilers

Teasers (another word for spoilers)

It was a mistake, mi’Lord

Strategic business marketing

A Game of Leaks

Get ready for this…

Just one more request, please

Pretty, please.

