The Thread: “Who needs hackers?” | Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 leaks. Twitter wilds out

There’s no other way to say this: Game of Thrones has leaked again! This time, hackers had absolutely nothing to do with it. HBO Spain did it all by itself and the dark web was only too happy to assist with rapid circulation. Fans of the show couldn’t sit still for Sunday to come. Downloading has been going on faster than you can say “leak”.

This is not the first time internal leaks have happened. Before HBO Spain accidentally aired episode 6 for a full hour last night, weeks ago Star India’s vendor- Prime Focus had leaked episode 4 two days before it was meant to air.

According to NDTV, “the current season has two remaining episodes and according to reports the running time of episode 7 is expected to be about 81 minutes, its longest episode yet.”

Twitter is torn between watching the leaked episode or waiting till Sunday. Guess which side won:

To watch or not to watch?

HBO SPAIN AIRED EPISODE 6 OF THRONES ON ACCIDENT AND THERE ARE SCREENSHOTS EVERYWHERE BE CAREFUL — New Life (@LordBalvin) August 16, 2017

Game of thrones S07E06 Got leaked in 1080p, I learnt my lesson from last time, I'm watching it to avoid spoilers!! pic.twitter.com/OWwZ7mkzO5 — -Khaya' (@ItsMeKhaya_) August 16, 2017

ALL WE WANT TO DO IS WATCH THE LEAKED GAME OF THRONES EPISODE IN PEACE. pic.twitter.com/SeeQYh7zAF — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 16, 2017

Currently watching Game of Thrones Episode 6.

Lol.

E don leak again… — Igbo Lord (@Chike____) August 16, 2017

The web is dark and full of spoilers

HBO Spain have leaked the new episode of #GameofThrones

6 de GOT

And this is Me, trying to fight all those spoilers… pic.twitter.com/5WrkhF8OJa — Daniela📍 (@ddivalr) August 16, 2017

HBO Spain have leaked the new episode of #GameofThrones 6 de #GoTS7 And this is Me, trying to fight all those spoilers… pic.twitter.com/MbVxCbjEL4 — Jon Winterfell (@JonWinterfall) August 16, 2017

Teasers (another word for spoilers)



That dragon switched teams from Reds to Blue 😭😭. This transfer window is just somehow. — bosun stabilizer (@BabaOloriokoBB) August 16, 2017

It was a mistake, mi’Lord

"HBO Spain aired the sixth episode of #GameOfThrones by mistake" pic.twitter.com/YN6wAEQU0U — Karolina Molina (@KarolinaVega) August 16, 2017

Strategic business marketing



Hackers can't leak your episode if you do it yourself

HBO Spain leaks episode 6 of game of thrones 😂#GoTS7e6 #GOTleak pic.twitter.com/00H9ZiogKa — Ali Javed (@AliJaved_) August 16, 2017

You don't need hacks to filtrate episodes of #GoTS7 when you have HBO Spain releasing the Episode 6. @GameOfThrones @HBO WHAT A DISASTER! — érika (@MALIKVODK4) August 16, 2017

HBO Spain uploaded 07×06, who need hackers???? — Rhaegar (@ellaftlorde) August 16, 2017

HBO Spain be like: you want to leak my episode, let me air it for you instead #bitchIwon #likeaboss 😂😂🙌🙌 — Maulik (@maulikrathod123) August 16, 2017

A Game of Leaks

HBO Spain telecast the 6th episode of GOT Season 7. Absurd.

Meanwhile Hotstar India be like pic.twitter.com/7tbSRUk7yh — Upkar Kesar (@upkar_k8) August 16, 2017

Hotstar India : Our employee leaked a Game of Thrones episode 🙁 HBO Spain : Hold my beer *Accidentally airs the next #GoTS7 episode* — Ravi (@theravidarade) August 16, 2017

Star India : We screwed up 2 days before ! HBO Spain : Hold my sausages.. 😎😂#GoTS7e6 #GameOfThrones — Queen's maid (@akshatacrazy) August 16, 2017

So after @Snapchat CEO calls both India and Spain poor, they both leak an episode of #GameOfThrones! Co-incidence? I think not. — TURAB ALI (@THG1011) August 16, 2017

Get ready for this…

I don't think have any mental strength left to watch the rest of GOT after what I saw today.#GoTS7E6 pic.twitter.com/UZqeQQU9iS — Christian Sabido (@chansabido19) August 16, 2017

I just finished the leaked game of thrones episode and I'm an emotional mess pic.twitter.com/FsV7yDOtAU — Gabriella (@writeforlauren) August 16, 2017

Me after watching the ending of that game of thrones leak #GoTS7e6 pic.twitter.com/snFT4FfTgT — Harriet (@HGallimore21) August 16, 2017

Bcoz of HBO España I was able to watch #GoTS7e6 Pro: I saw d Best ep of #GOTS7

Con: Now wait for 11 days 2 know what next#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/gcOTEQNwEC — Freaky ~ DRaval (@_DRaval) August 16, 2017

The greatest mistake in my life was watching this Episode 6 leak. Now I'm gonna be in my feelings all week #GoTS7e6 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FMIJYELauV — 🔥Yubaba🔥 (@Jayonce_Inc) August 16, 2017

Just one more request, please

Now, can anyone leak episode 7. I'll be done with this season. #GameofThrones leak #GoTS7e6 #GOT — Chandrashekhar P (@shaekharpandey) August 16, 2017

Pretty, please.