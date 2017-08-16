The Thread: “Who needs hackers?” | Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 leaks. Twitter wilds out

There’s no other way to say this: Game of Thrones has leaked again! This time, hackers had absolutely nothing to do with it. HBO Spain did it all by itself and the dark web was only too happy to assist with rapid circulation. Fans of the show couldn’t sit still for Sunday to come. Downloading has been going on faster than you can say “leak”.
This is not the first time internal leaks have happened. Before HBO Spain accidentally aired episode 6 for a full hour last night, weeks ago Star India’s vendor- Prime Focus had leaked episode 4 two days before it was meant to air.
According to NDTV, “the current season has two remaining episodes and according to reports the running time of episode 7 is expected to be about 81 minutes, its longest episode yet.”
Twitter is torn between watching the leaked episode or waiting till Sunday. Guess which side won:
HBO SPAIN AIRED EPISODE 6 OF THRONES ON ACCIDENT AND THERE ARE SCREENSHOTS EVERYWHERE BE CAREFUL
— New Life (@LordBalvin) August 16, 2017
Game of thrones S07E06 Got leaked in 1080p, I learnt my lesson from last time, I'm watching it to avoid spoilers!! pic.twitter.com/OWwZ7mkzO5
— -Khaya' (@ItsMeKhaya_) August 16, 2017
ALL WE WANT TO DO IS WATCH THE LEAKED GAME OF THRONES EPISODE IN PEACE. pic.twitter.com/SeeQYh7zAF
— ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 16, 2017
Currently watching Game of Thrones Episode 6.
Lol.
E don leak again…
— Igbo Lord (@Chike____) August 16, 2017
The web is dark and full of spoilers
HBO Spain have leaked the new episode of #GameofThrones
6 de GOT
And this is Me, trying to fight all those spoilers… pic.twitter.com/5WrkhF8OJa
— Daniela📍 (@ddivalr) August 16, 2017
HBO Spain have leaked the new episode of #GameofThrones 6 de #GoTS7 And this is Me, trying to fight all those spoilers… pic.twitter.com/MbVxCbjEL4
— Jon Winterfell (@JonWinterfall) August 16, 2017
Teasers (another word for spoilers)
#GoTS7e6
things look to be getting chilly.😊https://t.co/ynzMorMPQH pic.twitter.com/bZWeF4JatG
— OfficialStreethiphop (@OStreethiphop) August 14, 2017
#GoTS7e6 leaked pic.twitter.com/xdeK1KnA01
— noman (@salvanormz) August 16, 2017
Huyyy my heart 💖 #GoTS7e6 pic.twitter.com/rY9R1mHgL6
— 🍒 (@ctimichan) August 16, 2017
Night King killing Viserion from 7×06 AAAAAAAAAAH [BIG SPOILER]#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/qbNNrZ7mwt
— Thi 🐉. (@targaryenbabies) August 16, 2017
Be Strong GOTians… Be Strong !!!
Dragon Of Night King in Making #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 #GoTS7e6 pic.twitter.com/0VkXJ0I6gT
— Shiv (@shvbajpai) August 16, 2017
That dragon switched teams from Reds to Blue 😭😭. This transfer window is just somehow.
— bosun stabilizer (@BabaOloriokoBB) August 16, 2017
It was a mistake, mi’Lord
"HBO Spain aired the sixth episode of #GameOfThrones by mistake" pic.twitter.com/YN6wAEQU0U
— Karolina Molina (@KarolinaVega) August 16, 2017
HBO spain " By Mistake " 🙄 #gots7 #gots7e6 #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/gK1heThH89
— Tony Stark (@mainteraahero) August 16, 2017
Strategic business marketing
HBO Spain: checkm8 hAckErz pic.twitter.com/hcFbaKfN5p
— mhay ☾ (@mfncbt) August 16, 2017
Hackers can't leak your episode if you do it yourself
HBO Spain leaks episode 6 of game of thrones 😂#GoTS7e6 #GOTleak pic.twitter.com/00H9ZiogKa
— Ali Javed (@AliJaved_) August 16, 2017
You don't need hacks to filtrate episodes of #GoTS7 when you have HBO Spain releasing the Episode 6. @GameOfThrones @HBO WHAT A DISASTER!
— érika (@MALIKVODK4) August 16, 2017
If HBO spain was a #gots7 character it would be Littlefinger, Lord Baelish . #gots7e6 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/fyVGfFZZvz
— Tony Stark (@mainteraahero) August 16, 2017
HBO Spain uploaded 07×06, who need hackers????
— Rhaegar (@ellaftlorde) August 16, 2017
HBO Spain be like: you want to leak my episode, let me air it for you instead #bitchIwon #likeaboss 😂😂🙌🙌
— Maulik (@maulikrathod123) August 16, 2017
A Game of Leaks
So now it's India vs Spain in leaking @GameOfThrones final episode.#GameOfThrones #GoTS7e6 #GOTleaks
— Bhavik R (@bhavikRana27) August 16, 2017
HBO Spain telecast the 6th episode of GOT Season 7. Absurd.
Meanwhile Hotstar India be like pic.twitter.com/7tbSRUk7yh
— Upkar Kesar (@upkar_k8) August 16, 2017
Hotstar India : Our employee leaked a Game of Thrones episode 🙁
HBO Spain : Hold my beer
*Accidentally airs the next #GoTS7 episode*
— Ravi (@theravidarade) August 16, 2017
Star India : We screwed up 2 days before !
HBO Spain : Hold my sausages.. 😎😂#GoTS7e6 #GameOfThrones
— Queen's maid (@akshatacrazy) August 16, 2017
So after @Snapchat CEO calls both India and Spain poor, they both leak an episode of #GameOfThrones! Co-incidence? I think not.
— TURAB ALI (@THG1011) August 16, 2017
Get ready for this…
I don't think have any mental strength left to watch the rest of GOT after what I saw today.#GoTS7E6 pic.twitter.com/UZqeQQU9iS
— Christian Sabido (@chansabido19) August 16, 2017
I just finished the leaked game of thrones episode and I'm an emotional mess pic.twitter.com/FsV7yDOtAU
— Gabriella (@writeforlauren) August 16, 2017
Me after watching the ending of that game of thrones leak #GoTS7e6 pic.twitter.com/snFT4FfTgT
— Harriet (@HGallimore21) August 16, 2017
Bcoz of HBO España I was able to watch #GoTS7e6
Pro: I saw d Best ep of #GOTS7
Con: Now wait for 11 days 2 know what next#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/gcOTEQNwEC
— Freaky ~ DRaval (@_DRaval) August 16, 2017
The greatest mistake in my life was watching this Episode 6 leak. Now I'm gonna be in my feelings all week #GoTS7e6 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FMIJYELauV
— 🔥Yubaba🔥 (@Jayonce_Inc) August 16, 2017
Just one more request, please
Now, can anyone leak episode 7. I'll be done with this season. #GameofThrones leak #GoTS7e6 #GOT
— Chandrashekhar P (@shaekharpandey) August 16, 2017
Pretty, please.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter