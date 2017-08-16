What is happening to the 17-month-old marriage of the Ooni of Ife?

by Wareez Odunayo

Rumours of the collapsed marriage of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi to his Edo born queen, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi has been making rounds in the last 24 hours. On August 15, 2017 there were reports that the monarch’s marriage to his wife has crashed after 17 months.

According to the reports, the marriage between the monarch and the pretty Queen has been going through serious crisis despite the happy front they display in the public and the marriage has finally hit the rocks.

The allegations against the Olori:

High handedness

Allegations of infidelity

Disrespect for culture and the palace chiefs

Is there already a new queen?

Rumours say that the Traditional Council in Ife has already organized another bride for the king.

The new queen is said to be of Yourba extraction and should be more conversant with the culture.

Have the couple responded?

Yes

The Ooni’s reaction:

Speaking through his media aide, Moyinoluwa Oluwaseun, the Ooni said, dismissed the rumours that his marriage has crashed.

What has he said:

There is no truth to the news that a marriage that is full of happiness has crashed, it is unimaginable. This rumour is total jungle journalism and whoever writes such should not be regarded as a journalist at all.

The palace is not interested in this rumour as there are lots of positive activities happening every minute so we don’t have time to respond to such noise being created by nonentities.

The Olori’s reaction:

Olori Wuraola, speaking through her press secretary, Abraham Adedeji, dismissed the rumours as false and an attempt to tarnish her image.

What she said:

It has come to the attention of our office – the slanderous rumours and sensationalist distortions about Her Majesty, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi through unnamed and unseen sources.

The sources are also citing deplorable claims involving Her Majesty, Wuraola and that of prominent businessmen in Nigeria, all of whom are good friends of the King and Queen & financial contributors to projects that have advanced our good work in the communities of Ife and Nigeria as a whole.

We are deeply disturbed by these rumours and there is absolutely no truth to these absurd claims of infidelity and we vehemently deny them.

Due to the nature of the allegations and the attempt to defame the character of the Queen and embarrass well-respected friends of our Palace, we have immediately employed legal counsel to investigate their origin to take necessary action against the perpetrators.

Please be advised, that in this digital age, digital footprints can lead to your identification. We stand firmly together, in our commitment to our peace and the truth.