No Plan to Join APC, Says Nyesom Wike Amidst Rumors

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has vehemently denied speculations surrounding his alleged plan to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rumors circulated after Wike, alongside Seyi Makinde and James Ibori, held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday, where they offered their support following his recent inauguration as Nigeria’s president.

As a prominent member of the PDP, Wike dismissed the notion of joining the APC and emphasized that such a move was not part of the meeting’s agenda.

Responding to questions from State House correspondents, he firmly stated, “No. No plans. Nothing like that in the offing. We are Nigerians, and we have come to give the president support. That is what is required. There is no big deal about that.”

Wike’s unequivocal denial serves to quash the swirling rumors and reaffirm his commitment to the PDP. As a significant figure in Nigerian politics, his statements carry weight and provide clarity amidst the speculations.

The meeting with President Tinubu was centered on offering support to the newly inaugurated leader, underscoring the importance of national unity and collective effort in moving the country forward.

With Wike’s assurance that his allegiance remains with the PDP, it is evident that the focus of the meeting was solely to extend support to President Tinubu.

