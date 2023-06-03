The Film Blog: Sola Sobowale, Tobi Bakare, RMD Star in Nollywood-Bollywood Crossover Series ‘Postcards’

Nigerian actress and accomplished film producer, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, has unveiled an enticing glimpse into her highly anticipated show, “Postcards.”

With a captivating storyline that will resonate with audiences worldwide, this series aims to transport viewers to the vibrant landscapes of cosmopolitan Mumbai and Lagos, where the lives of diverse characters intertwine amidst a sequence of transformative events.

Helming the director’s chair for “Postcards” is none other than the talented Hamisha herself. Drawing on her creative prowess and experience, she masterfully brings this captivating narrative to life.

Speaking on the release of a teaser for the movie, Hamisha said, “We’ve made something really special with the #PostcardSeries, and I really hope you all enjoy it when it comes out.”

The star-studded cast includes acclaimed actors such as Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rajniesh Duggall, Rahama Sadau, Nancy Isime, and Tobi Bakre, who embody the multifaceted characters that drive the show’s compelling storyline.

“Postcards” marks another milestone in the fruitful collaboration between Nollywood and Bollywood, with Hamisha Daryani Ahuja once again leading the charge.

Following the success of her 2021 Netflix original, “Namaste Wahala,” which she both directed and produced, Hamisha continues to break barriers and forge powerful connections between these two influential film industries.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 3, 2023

The Film Blog: Emem Isong-Misodi Brings African Cinema to Center Stage at AFFRICUFF

Emem Isong-Misodi, a prominent female filmmaker at the forefront of African cinema, is poised to showcase and celebrate the rich ...

YNaija June 1, 2023

The Film Blog: Kate Henshaw, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Efe Irele, and More to Feature in Niyi Akinmolayan’s ‘The House of Secrets’

Niyi Akinmolayan, the brilliant filmmaker behind a string of cinematic gems, has recently unveiled the official poster for his much-anticipated ...

YNaija June 1, 2023

The Film Blog: Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ Returns with Four-Part Series Sequel on Netflix

Exciting news for movie enthusiasts as renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan announces the much-anticipated sequel to his award-winning film ‘Anikulapo’. In ...

YNaija May 25, 2023

President-Elect Tinubu’s Biopic ‘Last Man Standing’ Set to Premiere May 26 – Featuring Lateef Adedimeji and Jide Kosoko

A biopic of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, titled ‘Last Man Standing,’ is scheduled to premiere on May 26. The grand ...

YNaija May 22, 2023

Patience Ozokwo Opens Up on the Price Her Children Paid for Her Stardom

Renowned actress, Patience Ozokwo, has recently expressed her gratitude for the immense sacrifices made by her children in support of ...

YNaija May 21, 2023

Top 15 Fashion Hits at the 2023 AMVCAs

Step into the dazzling world of the 2023 AMVCAs (African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards), where fashion took center stage and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail