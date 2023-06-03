The Film Blog: Sola Sobowale, Tobi Bakare, RMD Star in Nollywood-Bollywood Crossover Series ‘Postcards’

Nigerian actress and accomplished film producer, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, has unveiled an enticing glimpse into her highly anticipated show, “Postcards.”

With a captivating storyline that will resonate with audiences worldwide, this series aims to transport viewers to the vibrant landscapes of cosmopolitan Mumbai and Lagos, where the lives of diverse characters intertwine amidst a sequence of transformative events.

Helming the director’s chair for “Postcards” is none other than the talented Hamisha herself. Drawing on her creative prowess and experience, she masterfully brings this captivating narrative to life.

Speaking on the release of a teaser for the movie, Hamisha said, “We’ve made something really special with the #PostcardSeries, and I really hope you all enjoy it when it comes out.”

The star-studded cast includes acclaimed actors such as Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rajniesh Duggall, Rahama Sadau, Nancy Isime, and Tobi Bakre, who embody the multifaceted characters that drive the show’s compelling storyline.

“Postcards” marks another milestone in the fruitful collaboration between Nollywood and Bollywood, with Hamisha Daryani Ahuja once again leading the charge.

Following the success of her 2021 Netflix original, “Namaste Wahala,” which she both directed and produced, Hamisha continues to break barriers and forge powerful connections between these two influential film industries.