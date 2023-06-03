Fans Worried as Reports Circulate of Jamie Foxx Dealing with Partial Paralysis and Blindness

Fans of Hollywood star Jamie Foxx are growing increasingly concerned as new reports shed light on the actor’s mystery medical condition, revealing that he is reportedly dealing with partial paralysis and blindness. Although Foxx’s family has referred to it as a “medical complication” and assured the public of his recovery, they have chosen to withhold further details about his health.

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood journalist AJ Benza provided additional insights into Foxx’s condition. Benza, quoting a source close to Foxx, disclosed that the actor experienced a series of complications following his Covid-19 vaccine.

During an appearance on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s online show ‘Ask Dr. Drew’, Benza shared that Foxx developed a blood clot in his brain, resulting in partial paralysis and blindness. The information was attributed to a firsthand account from someone who was present during Foxx’s hospitalization.

Recent reports suggest that Foxx has been undergoing physical rehabilitation at a facility in Chicago. The 55-year-old actor, who recently wrapped up filming for the upcoming Netflix film ‘Back In Action’, has been receiving round-the-clock treatment while being supported by his dedicated family and close friend Dave Brown.

In an effort to shed some light on the situation, Foxx’s close friend and fellow entertainer Nick Cannon provided an update during an interview with Extra TV. Cannon, recognizing Foxx’s remarkable professionalism and commitment to privacy throughout his successful career, praised his friend’s discreet handling of the matter. He emphasized that Foxx will choose to share information regarding his health when he feels ready to do so.

Cannon said, “One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private.”

While Cannon refrained from disclosing specific details about Foxx’s condition, he echoed the importance of respecting his friend’s privacy.

Cannon explained, “I’m probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don’t pry.”

He reiterated his commitment to maintaining the trust placed in him and respecting Foxx’s personal space. Cannon made it clear that he refrains from asking any intrusive questions and only shares information that is given to him or specifically asked of him.

As the news of Jamie Foxx’s health condition continues to circulate, fans from around the world express their genuine concern and support for the beloved actor. Fans remain hopeful for his swift recovery and eagerly anticipate his return to the screen, ready to celebrate his exceptional talent once more.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 2, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija June 2, 2023

Animal Rights Activist Slams Chef Hilda Baci for Eating Dog Meat

Renowned animal rights activist and President of the My Dog & I group, Jackie Idimogu, has expressed her strong disapproval ...

YNaija May 31, 2023

Donald Trump Vows to Block Birthright Citizenship for Nigerians in the United States If Re-elected

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has made a pledge to prevent Nigerians and other nationals who are undocumented immigrants from ...

YNaija May 31, 2023

Day 2 of Hitting the Ground Running: Tinubu’s Daughter Unveiled as ‘Iyaloja General of Nigeria’

President Tinubu’s daughter, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, recently took to Twitter to announce her ‘appointment’ to The Tinubu Shettima Administration as the ...

YNaija May 31, 2023

Portable’s Unique Generosity Shines as He Uses G-Wagon to Distribute Indomie

Renowned Nigerian singer, Portable, recently made a heartwarming gesture as he was spotted distributing food items to people in need. ...

YNaija May 30, 2023

Bobrisky Opens Up on Seeing Monthly Period, Seeks Sanitary Pad Recommendations

Bobrisky, the popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, has candidly shared how her monthly period affects her and the adjustments she ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail