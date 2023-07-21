The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Barbie (Cinema)

Barbie is a fun and fantastical American comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by her and Noah Baumbach. The movie is based on the popular Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel. Unlike previous animated versions, this is the first live-action Barbie film.

The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, who find themselves expelled from Barbieland. Together with a diverse and talented ensemble cast, including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell, they embark on a journey of self-discovery.

Orisa (Cinema)

Odunlade Adekola takes on a significant role in the film Orisa, as both the director and producer through his Odunlade Adekola Film Production, collaborating with FilmOne Studios for distribution.

The story is set in an ancient Yoruba city, focusing on the character Orisa. Orisa is a formidable warrior who joins forces with a skilled gang of warriors. Their criminal activities become a challenge for the city’s king and other criminal factions. However, when a mission goes awry, a dark secret emerges that puts Orisa and his warrior group in jeopardy.

The movie’s cast includes talented actors like Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Muyiwa Ademola, Eniola Ajao, Iya Rainbow, Mr. Latin, Segun Ogungbe, Kemi Afolabi, Ireti Osayemi Bakare, and Eniola Afeez.

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

In Juel Taylor’s debut feature film, he takes inspiration from Blaxploitation movies to create an exciting and surreal adventure. The story revolves around Fontaine (John Boyega), a drug dealer who gets shot by pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) while collecting money.

To their surprise, Fontaine wakes up the next day, completely unharmed. Both Fontaine and Slick Charles are baffled by this mysterious turn of events. Together with a hooker named Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), they decide to investigate what actually happened. Their quest leads them to a hidden lab, where they uncover a disturbing plot that specifically targets their Black community.

Streaming now on Netflix

65 (Netflix)

In this sci-fi action thriller, Adam Driver takes the lead as an alien astronaut who faces a perilous situation. He crash-lands on a prehistoric Earth and finds himself in a battle for survival against the planet’s dangerous creatures. His only hope lies in teaming up with the sole other survivor of the crash, played by Ariana Greenblatt. Together, they must fight their way through hostile creatures and find a way to escape.

If you’re up for an adventure featuring a bearded, grief-stricken man shooting at dinosaurs with a laser rifle, this movie is the perfect choice for you!

Streaming now on Netflix

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount Plus)

In the expanding TSU, Paramount is excited about Taylor Sheridan’s latest creation, Special Ops: Lioness. It’s the first in the series with a female protagonist.

The story follows Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), a Marine raider recruited by Joe (Zoe Saldaña) and Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) for a dangerous CIA mission. She must get close to a billionaire’s daughter with criminal ties, putting herself in a perilous situation with few ways out.

Streaming Sunday, July 23 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

Sweet Magnolias season 3 (Netflix)

In the third season of this romantic drama, lifelong friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) lean on each other more than ever before as they confront significant challenges.

Maddie is grappling with how to support Cal (Justin Bruening) after his bar fight and firing as the school’s baseball coach. Meanwhile, Helen finds herself torn between two men: her ex, Ryan (Michael Shenefelt), and the kind sous chef Erik (Dion Johnstone). As for Dana Sue, she contemplates the best ways to use Miss Frances’ check to benefit their community. Together, these best friends navigate through their struggles, proving the strength of their unbreakable bond.

Streaming now on Netflix