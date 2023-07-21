‘She Refused to Get Intimate’ – Brymo Reveals Why He Refused to Collaborate With Simi

Nigerian singer Olawale Olofooro, popularly known as Brymo, stirred controversy after revealing that he turned down a collaboration request from fellow singer Simi due to her refusal to be intimate with him. The startling revelation emerged in a voice note released on Brymo’s Twitter account on Friday.

In the candid voice note, Brymo expressed a mix of emotions about his past condition for collaborating with Simi, acknowledging that a part of him wants to feel remorseful. He clarified that he had no knowledge of Simi’s relationship with Adekunle Gold at the time he made the request.

Notably, Brymo admitted that he made a similar proposition to Ghanaian singer Efya, as he desired to experience what it would be like to create music with someone he had an intimate relationship with.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, the 37-year-old singer wrote, “Fate clearly interprets to destiny, and by the definition sealed. Free will may then be a natural right to participate and bear witness to the unraveling of one’s own existence though AG reached out later. I like to think that he didn’t check in again, by will or fate, because I turned down the same request many years before.”

Brymo was explicit in asserting that he never intended to demand sex for collaboration, clarifying that he wanted an experience involving intimacy with his female collaborator. However, he also acknowledged letting go of the desperation he once felt.

The singer’s revelation took an introspective turn as he admitted that he deprived both Simi and Adekunle Gold of features in the past, only to see them achieve success on their own. It was after observing their relationship that Brymo realized the significance of his past actions.

He emphasized that despite his desires at the time, to date, he has never slept with any female he collaborated with, reiterating that he had let go of the pursuit.

As the revelation continues to spark discussions and debates, Brymo’s voice note provides a candid glimpse into his past mindset and the complexities of the music industry. The incident raises important conversations about boundaries, professionalism, and artistic collaborations in the entertainment world.