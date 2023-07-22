N8,000 Subsidy Palliative Is a Lot to Many Families – Gov. Sule; FG Increases School Fees for Federal Unity Colleges | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

N8,000 Subsidy Palliative Is A Lot To Many Families – Gov. Sule

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

In a recent interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule expressed his disagreement with critics of the proposed N8,000 palliative offered by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on poor Nigerians.

The governor firmly believes that N8,000 is a significant sum for many underprivileged families who rarely witness such an amount in a month.

Governor Sule pointed out that even with the previous N5,000 palliative, numerous families eagerly awaited its monthly disbursement, and some communities made meaningful contributions that helped improve their living conditions. Thus, while N8,000 may seem inconsequential to some, it holds tremendous value for many poor households in Nigeria.

During the meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the National Executive Council (NEC) agreed on cash transfers to alleviate the financial burden on Nigerians. The transfers will be executed through state social registers rather than national social registers, with specific adjustments based on individual state peculiarities. Governor Sule acknowledged that there have been issues with the national social register, with some ineligible recipients receiving funds from the government.

He emphasized that the governors are not advocating for the complete abandonment of the national social register but rather an examination of areas that require amendments to improve its efficiency. Addressing the concerns, Governor Sule revealed that both new and experienced governors have raised complaints about the existing system, urging for necessary improvements.

The proposed N8,000 palliative, led by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, aims to transfer funds to 12 million poor households across Nigeria for six months. The President believes this measure will have a positive impact on approximately 60 million individuals. To ensure credibility, the funds will be digitally transferred directly to the households.

Governor Sule’s support for the proposed palliative underscores the government’s efforts to assist vulnerable populations during challenging economic times. As the implementation plans take shape, attention remains on ensuring that the intended beneficiaries receive the much-needed financial relief in a timely and transparent manner.

The Federal Government has made a noteworthy decision to raise school fees for Federal Government Colleges (FGCs), commonly known as Federal Unity Colleges, from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000.

The directive was issued from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, as outlined in the circular titled “Approved fees/charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students.” The circular, signed by Director Hajia Binta Abdulkadir and dated 25th May 2023, was addressed to all principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

Under the new directive, incoming students are now expected to pay ₦100,000 instead of the previous ₦45,000. The fee increment will encompass various aspects and activities within the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniforms, textbooks, deposits, exercise books, prospectus, caution fees, ID cards, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lessons, insurance, and more.

However, the House of Representatives has taken a different stance on the matter. On July 11, the House urged the Federal Government to reverse the school fee increment in all federal government-owned secondary schools. This resolution followed a motion initiated by Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) and Kama Nkemkanma (LP, Ebonyi).

Nkemkanma, while presenting the motion, expressed concerns about the untold hardship the fee increment was causing for students and their families. The move by the House reflects growing unease about the potential impact of higher fees on students’ accessibility to education.

As the controversy surrounding the fee increment unfolds, stakeholders and lawmakers continue to closely monitor the situation, emphasizing the importance of ensuring equitable access to education for all Nigerian students.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought forth charges against Stella Oduah, the former aviation minister, and eight others, alleging misappropriation of public funds estimated at N5 billion during her tenure as minister.

The charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/316/2020, was initially filed in 2020 but faced several delays in arraignment, leading to appearances scheduled between 2021 and 2023.

On Friday, Stella Oduah and the other defendants, namely Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd, and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd, were arraigned before Inyang Ekwo, a judge at an Abuja federal high court.

All the defendants have entered a plea of not guilty to the 25-count charge, which includes alleged offenses of conspiracy, money laundering, and maintaining anonymous accounts with First Bank Plc.

The case has drawn significant attention since the allegations surfaced, and the arraignment marks a significant step in the legal process. As proceedings continue, the public will closely follow developments in this high-profile case involving a former government official and multiple co-defendants.

A London court has issued a ruling on the confiscation charge concerning approximately £100 million loot associated with James Ibori, the former governor of Delta state.

During the hearing, the prosecution urged the court to seize £101.5 million linked to Ibori, with the lead prosecution counsel, Jonathan Kinner, emphasizing that the former governor should be jailed if he fails to cooperate.

After considering arguments from both prosecution and defense counsels on how the confiscation figure should be calculated, Judge David Tomlinson at Southwark Crown Court made “factual findings” regarding the funds. He delivered the confiscation order, requiring Ibori to pay the sum immediately or face an eight-year jail sentence.

Helen Taylor, senior legal researcher at Spotlight on Corruption, commented on the challenging journey faced by the prosecution in the UK to reach this point. She stressed the importance of ensuring the speedy return of the stolen loot to benefit the victims of Ibori’s corruption in Delta state.

The UK has pledged to repatriate any funds recovered from Ibori, and in 2021, £4.2 million confiscated from Ibori’s ex-wife and sister was returned to Nigeria. However, Ibori finds the recent confiscation ruling difficult to comprehend and has announced plans to appeal against the order.

The former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, served as governor from 1999 to 2007. In 2012, a UK court sentenced him to 13 years in prison after convicting him of fraud and money laundering. He completed his jail term in 2016 and returned to Nigeria the following year.

Over the years, British prosecutors have made multiple attempts to confiscate Ibori’s assets believed to be proceeds of crime. In March 2021, the UK government signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria for the repatriation of the £4.2 million loot recovered from Ibori, which was subsequently returned in May 2021. The ongoing efforts reflect the determination to combat corruption and ensure justice for those affected.

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has taken to her social media handles to share a photograph of her husband amid rumors of his demise. The picture portrays the ailing governor seated on a motorable chair, with his wife standing beside him. The background of the photo suggests that it was taken in a medical facility.

In her caption, Betty expresses optimism and relief, stating, “Aketi dey kampe! Victory for us!” The timely sharing of this photo coincides with the Ondo governor’s 67th birthday, as he was born on July 21, 1956.

Earlier, Governor Akeredolu had also shared a picture on his Twitter handle, celebrating his 67th birthday. He expressed his gratitude to the Lord in the tweet, recognizing the abundance of blessings in his life.

Over the past few weeks, the health status of Governor Akeredolu has been a subject of public interest. He had embarked on a 21-day leave on June 7, intending to return on July 6. During his absence, Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa acted on his behalf.

However, when the governor did not resume work on the initial date, he extended his medical leave and notified the state House of Assembly accordingly.

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, sparked further controversy by claiming that Governor Akeredolu was hospitalized and in a state of “extreme incapacity.” The Ondo government swiftly refuted Adamu’s claim, reassuring residents that the governor would resume his duties soon.

As the public closely follows developments surrounding the governor’s health, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu’s recent post aims to dispel any rumors of his death and affirms their confidence in his ongoing recovery.