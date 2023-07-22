‘Used and Dumped’: Comedian Mr Jollof Opens Up on Heartbreaking Betrayal by APC

Popular comedian Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, has opened up about feeling betrayed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, claiming that he was “used and dumped.”

Hailing from Warri and renowned as an internet sensation, Mr Jollof previously stood as a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu and the APC. However, his political allegiance took a complete turn when he encountered a Bible verse that emphasized the importance of correcting one’s wrongs.

This led him to switch sides and join the camp of former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections.

In a trending video circulating on the internet, Mr Jollof didn’t hold back from mocking Nigerians over the prevailing surge in fuel prices and the prevailing economic hardships. He expressed regret that his prior warnings to citizens about the APC’s shortcomings fell on deaf ears after his defection.

Using Pidgin English to communicate, Mr Jollof stated, “I supported Tinubu from the beginning, but when I saw the tigers he was surrounded by and the manner in which these people operated, I realized they are users. They used me. APC used me.”

Taking inspiration from the Biblical parable of the lost son found in Luke 15:1-32, Mr Jollof shared his revelation, “I now went back to [Ifeanyi] Okowa. Okowa hugged me and kissed me. And come back come tell una say this Tinubu walker, this world before una, I was. But una say I dey talk anyhow. But how far? Who dey buy fuel N617 now? E touch everybody.”

The comedian’s revelations have brought to light the complexities of Nigerian politics, highlighting the disillusionment and challenges faced by supporters who feel betrayed by their chosen parties.