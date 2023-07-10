Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance Following Mysterious Illness

Jamie Foxx, the renowned actor, has made his first public appearance in nearly three months following a mysterious illness and subsequent hospitalization.

The 55-year-old actor, known as Eric Marlon Bishop, was seen aboard a boat on the Chicago River, exuding a joyful demeanor as he waved and smiled at fans, even flashing the peace sign.

Jamie Foxx waves to fans on boat in his first sighting since hospitalization https://t.co/mlN7C6Nppt pic.twitter.com/gu3OVAf1hi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 9, 2023

Back in mid-April, Foxx was urgently admitted to a hospital in Atlanta while filming the movie “Back in Action” alongside Cameron Diaz, who temporarily came out of retirement for the project.

Foxx’s daughter, Corrine, initially shared the news on her Instagram, referring to it as a “medical complication,” although specific details regarding the incident have not been confirmed.

The cause of his illness has yet to be confirmed, although boxing legend Mike Tyson suggested that Foxx had suffered a stroke.

During a recent Florida premiere, Foxx’s co-star in the Netflix film “They Cloned Tyrone,” John Boyega, expressed concern for his well-being, revealing that he had not been able to reach Foxx directly.

However, actress Porscha Coleman, who works closely with Foxx, shared that he was doing well and urged the media to refrain from speculating without accurate information.

Foxx’s sudden illness left his co-star Cameron Diaz “shocked and saddened.” Although she intended to provide support, Foxx’s family has maintained tight privacy regarding his condition.

Despite the lack of detailed updates, Boyega recently disclosed that he had spoken to Foxx, affirming that he is in a much better state. The actor’s recovery process began in Chicago after several weeks of hospitalization in Atlanta, and according to TMZ, Foxx was seen in high spirits during a night out in the city.

Fans can look forward to Foxx’s upcoming projects, including the Netflix film “They Cloned Tyrone,” set to premiere on July 21, in which he stars alongside John Boyega and Kiefer Sutherland. Additionally, Foxx lends his voice to the character Bug in the R-rated comedy “Strays,” hitting theaters nationwide on August 18, and portrays The Ferryman in “God Is a Bullet.”