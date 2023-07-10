Tinubu’s Presidency Shows Leadership Should Be Based on Merit, Not Entitlement – Nasir el-Rufai

Former Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has called for the promotion of citizens-centered governance in Nigeria to drive balanced and inclusive development.

He made these remarks during the launch of the autobiography and retirement program of Professor Ishaq Akintola, a retired professor from Lagos State University (LASU).

El-Rufai, who served as the keynote speaker and awardee at the event, commended the decisions made by the Tinubu administration, emphasizing that they have set Nigeria on the right path toward progress.

“The sound footing with which the administration started has deflated the ranks of those who did not see any good in the same faith ticket,” he stated.

He further emphasized the need to move away from primordial ethno-religious perceptions when it comes to national leadership, stressing that leadership should be based on merit rather than entitlement.

El-Rufai urged society to de-emphasize religious and ethnic considerations, advocating for the creation of a society where no one is discriminated against based on their ethnic nationality, religion, or political leaning.

“As members of the two major religious groups in the country, if we find ourselves in public positions, we should ensure we practice the basic principles of leadership as encapsulated in both Christian and Islamic religions,” he added.

El-Rufai highlighted that both religions promote the culture of good leadership, but sometimes individuals deviate from the principles outlined in their respective scriptures.

Drawing from his experience in Kaduna State, El-Rufai noted that a history of leadership choices based on entitlement had led to prolonged crises in the past. However, he acknowledged that recent changes in the traditional approach to leadership selection had yielded positive results in the state.

