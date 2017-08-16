Was the Wuse market clash a sign of anarchy?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

The news on Tuesday, August 15, from the biggest and busiest market in Abuja, was one that sent more than a few persons online into a frenzy.

Leader of the ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ movement, Charly Boy, was allegedly attacked by a group of traders in the market who were believed to be supporters of President Buhari. Apparently, the traders were put off by the fact that Charly boy chose to bring his #ResumeorResign protest to the market.

Mr Oputa, 66, was unharmed but pictures of his car showed smashed glasses.

Reports from some sources have it that the furore played out with the Police present around the scene. There was some reference to Charly Boy being able to make it out of the market unharmed due to the aid of some of the security personnel present, but that the brief clash became wild enough to lead to the destruction of property has raised concern.

In choosing to go to the market, Mr Oputa was expressing his freedom of movement, as far as he had not been restricted by a court of law. Taking his movement to the market should have been akin to any other group which have visited the market previously as rallying points for spreading their advocacy. That he would come under attack by persons who appeared not to like his message should be a disturbance in a democracy like Nigeria.

Will the culprits be questioned and made to face some discipline? If that would not be done, would it not be an encouragement to anarchy?