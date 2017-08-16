Theresa May criticises Donald Trump for his response to the rally in Charlottesville

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Wednesday, at Portsmouth at a ceremony to mark the arrival of a new aircraft carrier has criticised US President Donald Trump over his response to the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Telegraph reports.

Donald Trump said both sides of the protests should be blamed.

What had happened:

Neo-Nazis clashed with anti-racism demonstrators, leaving one woman dead and several injured.

The main point of May’s speech:

It is important for people in authority to condemn instances of far right views.

In case you don’t know:

Far-right politics often involve a focus on tradition, real or imagined, as opposed to policies and customs that are regarded as reflective of modernism.

May did not respond to calls for Trump’s state visit to the U.K. to be cancelled in light of his remarks.

Opposition party leaders Jeremy Corbyn and Vince Cable said the invitation to Trump should be withdrawn, with Cable saying, “Donald Trump has shown he is unable to detach himself from the extreme right and racial supremacists. The fact he remains highly dependent on White House advisers from the extreme right shows he is firmly anchored in this detestable worldview.

“It would be completely wrong to have this man visit the U.K. on a state visit.”