Army to conduct more exercises – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai at the commencement of the 2nd and 3rd Quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja, says the Nigerian Army will conduct more exercises to sharpen personnel skills and prepare them to tackle emerging security challenges in the country.

Key excerpts:

“I have given the necessary directives for officers to embark on mission-specific training at home and overseas. This is in addition to effort in strengthening and exploring own local institutions.”

He charged formation commanders in the theatre of operations to imbibe the spirit of in-theatre training based on terrain and the changing “tactics of adversary.”

“Therefore, the need for regular improvement on the existing capacity of the Nigerian Army to be able to deal with the present and future security threats is imperative.”

“Since 2015, we have been holding series of exercises,” adding that the exercises were to reassure Nigerians that the army and other security agencies were concerned about their safety and security.