BBNaijaLockdown: Erica as Head of House is showing a different side to her

By Preye Campbell

Erica has constantly proved to us this week that, when it comes to something as important as being a leader, it is sometimes necessary to have a change in attitude for progress to be attained.

Erica became Head of House for this week on Monday after coming out on top in the Head of House games. The victory was met with cheers from housemates and viewers alike. And with her choosing her love interest, Kiddwaya as her deputy (after a little drama with Laycon), we looked forward to an interesting ship leading the house.

Being Head of House comes with certain responsibilites. You have to win games and you need to maintain order among your housemates. And that could come with a price, especially if you have been known to be the type that doesn’t like to ruffle feathers.

We got the first bit of that tension with Erica and Lucy on Day 23. Lucy has been on her own tension spree all week after that Sunday night drama with Nengi. Maybe she didn’t see it coming when she told Kiddwaya that ‘Erica is the head and Kiddwaya is the neck’. She stoked the flames by adding, “…and if you say the head doesn’t turn, it doesn’t turn“. It sparked Erica’s wits and their argument that night showed us a side of Erica we hadn’t see.

Of course, we termed that to be a lot of things; She is under pressure, the role is getting into her head, she has nothing to lose since she is immune to eviction this week. It could also be that this attitude is needed to create that much needed focus in the house. If not for anything else, her misunderstanding with Brighto clearly proved that.

Day 24 saw Erica yelling at Trikytee to take off Brighto during their Wager rehearsals. Apparently, Brighto had switched to the bathroom the minute the housemates were to start their Wager rehearsals. Erica had a chat with Brighto and it did not end well. The other housemates took offence in Erica’s actions, with Wathoni in particular saying that “no matter what he did, Brighto didn’t deserve that treatment“.

Praise even felt that Erica was dishing out orders at her own convenience, asking the question “Why is it that she only calls for rehearsals when she has slept and woken up; only when she’s ready. So what happens to our own convenience?”

With that much tension in the air, it was only logical that Erica addressed the house and she did it later that day. She told the house that Brighto was not respectful of the time of the others and she had already gone to speak to him about it. She later asked Brighto to apologize to the house.

Again, we have termed this in different ways but it should be noted that these tense moments are what keeps people focused on their mission. Let us not forget in a hurry that a certain cool and calm Ozo showed us his angry side last week with Prince. It wasn’t until that episode that the housemates took him seriously.

Erica’s response to Praise when he told her that her relationship with the House determines their Wager win sums up this view. “If they don’t want to win, they should get ready to eat Indomie then,”