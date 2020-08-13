BeatingCorona from RED launches COVID-19 web map with the top 1,000 data points on Nigeria’s efforts

BeatingCorona from RED today launched its COVID-19 web map to help key stakeholders maintain focus and double-down on efforts to halt the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

Leveraging the power of data analytics, the interactive platform spotlights flash-points in the concerted fight against COVID-19 while highlighting possible intervention areas for individuals, government, and donor agencies.

The map features over 1,000 major COVID-19 related events and efforts by stakeholders to flatten the curve in Nigeria, ranging from the index case announcement in Lagos to the phased lockdown of major cities across the country to contain the spread of the virus.

“Tracking the COVID-19 pandemic is important for government, private institutions, and non-profits to effectively plan and strategise on ways to bring down the rate of infection and deaths due to the pandemic,” said Adebola Williams, CEO of RED | For Africa. “Therefore, in addition to providing comprehensive information on all the interventions being made, BeatingCorona will through the new web map, offer highlights and insights to help institutions tackle the virus head-on and cushion its effect on individuals, businesses, and communities.”

“With COVID-19 cases rising to over 45,000, it is imperative that we actively document its footprint and map out people-centred solutions towards halting its spread.”

Created by The Future Project in partnership with Y! Africa and Culture Intelligence from RED, BeatingCorona is an innovative platform gathering data on all COVID-19 interventions in Africa. It holds the most comprehensive and accessible information database on what organisations, brands, groups, corporations, and individuals are doing to assist in the fight against COVID-19.