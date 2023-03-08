International Women’s Day: The Future Project Celebrates Women’s Contributions, Releases 100 Most Influential Women in Africa List

International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate women and their contributions to society. The Future Project, an organization committed to empowering young people to create positive change in their communities, is joining in on the celebration by highlighting the achievements of women breaking barriers and achieving greatness.

Women worldwide are redefining what professionalism and excellence mean, and this is being felt across sectors. While this year’s theme focuses on embracing equity, it is necessary to refocus our influences to ensure the door is opened wide for women to accelerate the 5th Sustainable Development Goal which is to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

In 17 years, The Future Project, through several activities such as The Future Awards Africa, Entrepreneurship schemes, and Nigerian Symposium For Young and Emerging Leaders, The Future Project has built a generation of African women ready to take positive actions and make the world a better place.

As we mark this year’s International Women’s Day, we are proud to announce the release the list of ’100 Most Influential Women in Africa’, recognizing the accomplishments of women in different fields including technology, entertainment, education, and politics.

The list features remarkable women who have made significant impact in their communities – and keep inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

“We are delighted to showcase the amazing women who are making a difference in Africa,” said The Future Project Executive Director, Ayodeji Razaq. “Their stories of resilience, creativity, and determination remain inspiring, and we hope that their recognition will encourage other women to pursue their dreams.”

The list includes women from different age groups and backgrounds, showcasing the diversity and richness of Africa’s vibrant community. From entrepreneurs and activists to scientists and artists, each woman on The Future Project joins the world to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 by highlighting the list has a unique story to tell and has contributed to making Africa a better place.

The Future Project invites everyone to join us in celebrating these women and their achievements. Through their work, they have shown that gender should never be a barrier to success.

The ‘100 Influential Women in Africa’ list will be available on The Future Project website, social media channels, and partner platforms on March 8, 2023. Join us in honouring these women and celebrating their contributions to society.