Obi Cancels Gubernatorial Campaign Trips to Pursue Mandate in Court

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has announced that he will not be embarking on campaign trips for the gubernatorial and state assembly candidates of the party ahead of the March 11 elections.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Obi revealed that he had previously planned to commence a “whistle-stop campaign”. However, due to the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the LP to inspect materials used during the presidential election, Obi will be heading to court with his lawyers.

According to reports, the court of appeal has granted Obi leave to have access to all sensitive materials used by INEC. However, INEC has requested the court to vary the order, stating that the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) needs to be reprogrammed prior to March 11. Despite his inability to campaign for LP candidates, Obi urged supporters of the party to make an effort to vote for them on election day.

“I am supposed to commence our whistle-stop campaign for our various Labour Party Governorship and State Assembly Candidates today,” he said.

“Initially, my trip was to take me to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, Borno, etc.

“However, following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the Court today with our lawyers.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the OBIdients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijoke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta, Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few.”

The LP standard bearer called on Obidients to vote for candidates with competence, character, capacity, and compassion.

Obi said he remains committed to the “mission of retrieving our mandate”.