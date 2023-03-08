Atiku employs 19 SANs to challenge Tinubu’s victory

To contest the results of the presidential election held on February 25, Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar has assembled a team of 19 Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

On Wednesday, Atiku updated them on his campaign’s progress at his headquarters in Abuja and urged them to “prove the allegation of illegality in the election and regain the mandate of the Nigerian people.”

JK Gadzama, an experienced litigator and business lawyer, leads the group.

He went on to say that he and the PDP aren’t the only ones who will benefit from this procedure; doing so will strengthen constitutional democracy and ensure its survival for future generations.

The list of SANs includes Chief Chris Uche, Paul Usoro, Tayo Jegede, Ken Mozia, Chief Mike Ozekhome, Mahmood Magaji, Joe Abraham, Chukwuma Umeh, Garba Tetengi and Chief Emeka Etiaba – as well as Chief Goddy Uche, Professor Maxwell Gidado; PDP’s National Legal Adviser A.K. Ajibade; O.M. Atoyebi; Nella Rabana; Paul Ogbole; Nuremi Jimoh and Abdul Ibrahim.