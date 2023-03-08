Atiku employs 19 SANs to challenge Tinubu’s victory

To contest the results of the presidential election held on February 25, Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar has assembled a team of 19 Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

On Wednesday, Atiku updated them on his campaign’s progress at his headquarters in Abuja and urged them to “prove the allegation of illegality in the election and regain the mandate of the Nigerian people.”

JK Gadzama, an experienced litigator and business lawyer, leads the group.

Read also: APC appoints 12 senior advocates to defend Tinubu’s mandate

He went on to say that he and the PDP aren’t the only ones who will benefit from this procedure; doing so will strengthen constitutional democracy and ensure its survival for future generations.

The list of SANs includes Chief Chris Uche, Paul Usoro, Tayo Jegede, Ken Mozia, Chief Mike Ozekhome, Mahmood Magaji, Joe Abraham, Chukwuma Umeh, Garba Tetengi and Chief Emeka Etiaba – as well as Chief Goddy Uche, Professor Maxwell Gidado; PDP’s National Legal Adviser A.K. Ajibade; O.M. Atoyebi; Nella Rabana; Paul Ogbole; Nuremi Jimoh and Abdul Ibrahim.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija March 10, 2023

Tinubu’s victory stands, June 12 repeat unlikely – Presidency

According to Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson, the election of Bola Tinubu is valid and can only be invalidated through ...

YNaija March 8, 2023

INEC postpones Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections by one week

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded arrangements to postpone the governorship and state house of assembly elections scheduled ...

YNaija March 8, 2023

Tinubu granted permission by court to inspect INEC materials in defence of election

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, has been granted permission by the court of appeal to access sensitive materials used ...

YNaija March 8, 2023

Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour visits burnt Lagos market, donates N15m

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party candidate for the upcoming governorship election in Lagos State on March 11, paid a visit ...

YNaija March 8, 2023

Obi Cancels Gubernatorial Campaign Trips to Pursue Mandate in Court

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has announced that he will not be embarking on campaign ...

YNaija March 7, 2023

APC appoints 12 senior advocates to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Twelve Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have been recruited by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to defend the election results ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail