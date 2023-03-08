Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour visits burnt Lagos market, donates N15m

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party candidate for the upcoming governorship election in Lagos State on March 11, paid a visit to the Akere Spare Parts Market in the Ajegunle area of the state. This comes after a fire incident that destroyed some shops on Wednesday.

During his visit, Rhodes-Vivour expressed sympathy for the victims of the fire and promised to donate fifteen million naira to them. Additionally, he pledged to rebuild the market to international standards if he is elected into office.

After assessing the damage caused by the fire, the candidate, also known as GRV, posted on his Twitter handle about his visit to the market.

“I am on the ground in Akere Market, Ifelodun to assess the damage done by a fire allegedly set by an arsonist & political thugs. This is most unfortunate. Our politics should be about ideas, not violence. Ajegunle people, do not be intimidated. We will rebuild together,” his post read.