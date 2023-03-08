Tinubu granted permission by court to inspect INEC materials in defence of election

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, has been granted permission by the court of appeal to access sensitive materials used by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) during the presidential election.

Tinubu, through his lawyer Akintola Makinde, stated that he needs to inspect, scan, and photocopy certain electoral materials to prepare his defence against potential petitions seeking to invalidate his election.

Makinde explained that these materials are necessary for preparing their defence and comparing the information with INEC’s back-end server. During the court session, a three-member panel led by Joseph Ikyegh granted Tinubu’s application to inspect and photocopy the INEC materials.

With 8,794,726 votes, Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the February 25 poll ahead of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), who secured 6,101,533 votes.

Both Atiku and Obi have approached the court to challenge the results of the election.

They have also asked the court to grant them permission to inspect sensitive materials used by the INEC in the conduct of the election.