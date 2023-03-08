Tinubu granted permission by court to inspect INEC materials in defence of election

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, has been granted permission by the court of appeal to access sensitive materials used by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) during the presidential election.

Tinubu, through his lawyer Akintola Makinde, stated that he needs to inspect, scan, and photocopy certain electoral materials to prepare his defence against potential petitions seeking to invalidate his election.

Makinde explained that these materials are necessary for preparing their defence and comparing the information with INEC’s back-end server. During the court session, a three-member panel led by Joseph Ikyegh granted Tinubu’s application to inspect and photocopy the INEC materials.

Read also: Obi Cancels Gubernatorial Campaign Trips to Pursue Mandate in Court

With  8,794,726 votes, Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the February 25 poll ahead of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), who secured 6,101,533 votes.

Both Atiku and Obi have approached the court to challenge the results of the election.

They have also asked the court to grant them permission to inspect sensitive materials used by the INEC in the conduct of the election.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija March 10, 2023

Tinubu’s victory stands, June 12 repeat unlikely – Presidency

According to Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson, the election of Bola Tinubu is valid and can only be invalidated through ...

YNaija March 8, 2023

INEC postpones Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections by one week

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded arrangements to postpone the governorship and state house of assembly elections scheduled ...

YNaija March 8, 2023

Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour visits burnt Lagos market, donates N15m

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party candidate for the upcoming governorship election in Lagos State on March 11, paid a visit ...

YNaija March 8, 2023

Atiku employs 19 SANs to challenge Tinubu’s victory

To contest the results of the presidential election held on February 25, Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar has assembled ...

YNaija March 8, 2023

Obi Cancels Gubernatorial Campaign Trips to Pursue Mandate in Court

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has announced that he will not be embarking on campaign ...

YNaija March 7, 2023

APC appoints 12 senior advocates to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Twelve Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have been recruited by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to defend the election results ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail