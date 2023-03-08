INEC postpones Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections by one week

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded arrangements to postpone the governorship and state house of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

The polls have now been rescheduled by one week to March 18, 2023, credible sources in the commission told Daily Trust.

It was learned that the postponement was due to the inability of the commission to commence the re-configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, to enable their use for the state elections.

Authoritative sources reported that the commission management is currently holding a meeting, where it was considering either March 18 or March 25 for the elections.

It was however learnt that March 18 was chosen.

“You know that the BVAS re-configuration would take three or four days and since they would all be moved to the headquarters in Abuja, the machines would be re-configured and deployed to the various states and finally to the polling units,” one of the officials said.

