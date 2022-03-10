9mobile advocates gender parity to support 2022 International Women’s Day

The contributions of women to society can no longer be ignored. Many among the womenfolk, just like, and even in some cases better than, their male counterparts, are achieving outstanding feats in various fields. So, it is no more a subject of sentimental or emotional appeal to acknowledge the rightful place of women as equal contributors as men, but a matter of objectivity and evidence. That is why the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, #BreaktheBias, is very apt.

It is to this end that Nigeria’s telecom service provider, 9mobile, in line with this year’s UN International Women’s Day celebration, which is focused on advocating gender equality for sustainability by breaking biases against women, has reiterated its commitment to promoting gender parity.

According to Abdulrahman Ado, Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, the International Women’s Day presents an opportunity to reflect and celebrate the various achievements women have recorded in different fields of human endeavours, while also calling to end gender biases that hinder their capabilities and progress.

He said, “As a people and as a nation, we must stand up for women. 9mobile will continue to advocate gender parity issues among our internal and external stakeholders and the wider society and provide the enabling environment for women to thrive. We therefore use this opportunity to re-echo our total support and commitment for gender parity and call on all to #BreakTheBias,” he remarked.

According to the UN, advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century. Women are increasingly being recognised as more vulnerable to climate change impacts than men, as they constitute the majority of the world’s poor and are more dependent on the natural resources that climate change threatens the most. This year’s celebration reinforces the call for gender equality for a sustainable future.