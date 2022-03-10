“That is what we call grace”, “Some of you have no forgiveness” | Nigerians react as murder suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, wins Miss Cell 2022

In Nigeria, the case is ‘the more you look, the more you see’. And, many times, we assume we may have seen all there is to see. But, we could wake up tomorrow and realise that half world’s population are clones embedded with ‘evil spirits’ so that the world knows no peace.

Using this lingo: it’s all about Chidinma Ojukwu, alleged killer of Super TV CEO.

Chidinma Ojukwu, 21, was a Mass Communication student at the University of Lagos and is the prime suspect in the ongoing murder case of Usifo Micheal Ataga.

The 300 level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos and one Adedapo Quadri were remanded by the court over the alleged conspiracy and murder of Ataga.

Background

A witness in the murder trial against Chidinma Ojukwu, in 2021, narrated how different leads point to the defendant as the prime suspect. Nkechi Mogbo, the witness, is the owner of the short-let apartment at 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, where Ataga was murdered.

The two defendants, Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri are facing the first eight counts on the charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing.

The duo of Chidinma and Quadri were accused of committing forgery by procuring and making bank account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.

They were also alleged to have forged the United Bank of Africa account statement of one Mary from June 1, 2021, a passport and a driver’s license in Chidinma’s name.

The third defendant, who is the first defendant’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count charge of stealing an iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

Ataga, 50, was buried on July 30.

Chidinma as a beauty queen

The Nigerian Prison Service Kirikiri has explained the reason it permitted Chidinma Ojukwu, standing trial for the murder, and other inmates at its facilities to participate in a beauty pageant. The prison’s Lagos State Command said the pageant was only one of several other activities organised to mark International Women’s Day (IWD).

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rotimi Oladokun said that the pageant and all the other events were open to all female inmates, whether convicted or awaiting trial.

Oladokun, a Superintendent, said, “I haven’t seen the pictures you are talking about. But in line with International Women’s Day, the female custodial facilities commemorated International Women’s Day with inmates, various inmates without distinction or discrimination against anybody – an inmate is an inmate.

“All the inmates in different cell blocks presented various programmes. Some did theatre presentations, others drama, some poetry, some beauty pageant, some drawings, paintings, comedy. So, various blocks won. It was just like an inter-cell block event.

“There were lots of presentations. It was not an individual thing. It was just the facility’s way of trying to reform the inmates, those still in custody.

“So, that’s why they commemorated International Women’s Day, that’s why it was done in the female facility, not the male’s.”

Referring to Ojukwu, the spokesman said: “The particular inmate, I don’t know her name. There were various winners.

“The costumes were made by the inmates in the facility and some of the winners got sponsorship to pay for their UME forms, NECO, WASSCE and higher education. Some donated libraries to us, apart from some other stationery, and welfare resources. It was not an individual event, so the prizes were collective.”

The beauty pageant was held within the Kirikiri prisons on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and Ojukwu was said to have been crowned Miss Cell 2022.

The reactions

I get that Chidinma Ojukwu is an alleged k*ller, but her being crowned “Miss Cell 2022” at a beauty pageant held within kirikiri correctional facility is normal. Pageants are held within prisons for some sort of entertainment to inmates.



Nothing wrong. — Oyiga Micheal (@Nsukka_okpa) March 10, 2022

There is a reason why it's called a Correctional Facility but some of you have no forgiveness despite being locked away. Whatever she is subjected to in that prison shouldn't be our business. She is Miss Cell 2022. And she is still an Alleged m*derer of the super TV CEO. — MD Xtraordinaire (@Joeynext) March 10, 2022

If y'all know how dark, gloomy and depressing it can get in prisons, y'all wouldn't be against Chidinma being crowned Miss Cell 2022.



It's still within the prison walls, she's still going get tried for her crimes. — IGBOTIC SHERLOCK HOLMES🧐 (@OLISAJIOKEM007) March 10, 2022

Miss cell 2022? LOL! This is the funniest thing I've read so far. I don't even understand this Chidinma Ojukwu's gist. Should we call it grace or what? pic.twitter.com/0kZ4BpWIUm — Thomas Shelby's imaginary wife🕘 (@JuneBabe_) March 10, 2022

Miss Chidinma crowned Miss Cell 2022.



Chaiii, Naija pic.twitter.com/IfsLQtk9jZ — Harrison Onuoha (@chukwunaeduya) March 10, 2022

How person go commit m*rder and go still dey win "miss cell 2022 beauty pageant" for kirikiri prison? Chidinma Ojukwu is amazing. 😐 — sophia (@90sSophie) March 10, 2022

But

(3) Facebook Live | Facebook