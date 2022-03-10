The best 6 schools in Kogi marketers can visit for campaigns or activations

If you were used to going to only markets and malls for activations and simple campaigns, you may want to expand your reach to schools. In fact, the population of schools, consisting mostly of teenagers are the audience you may want to target, knowing, apart from themselves, they are known to have the capacity to influence their older ones and parents.

With the right strategy, considering the new normal atmosphere, you will get these teenagers who may eventually become loyal customers. It is for this that we listed these secondary schools in Kogi.

Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja Federal University, Lokoja Salem University Federal College of Education, Okene Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Okura The Federal polytechnic, Idah

Kogi State Polytechnic

Kogi State Polytechnic currently has seven schools: School of Management and Science Studies, School of Applied Science, School of Art and Design, School of Engineering, School of Environmental Technology, School of General Studies and School of Preliminary Studies. The school’s mission is to produce skilled and competent manpower for commerce and industry using standard facilities and efficient personnel for the benefit of humanity.

Federal University, Lokoja

Federal University, Lokoja’s aim is to train employable graduates through competency-based teaching, applied research and practical community service to the catchment area, Africa and the world. It strives to be the best among the rest and one of the top ten ranking universities in Africa.

Salem University

Salem University has five (5) Faculties/Colleges and the Centre for Continuing Education & Entrepreneurial Studies (CCE&ES). The five faculties oversee schools and divisions that offer courses and award academic degrees. The vision of Salem University is to be a centre of excellence for the production of graduates who are worthy in learning and character as well as sound in mind, body and spirit for outstanding leadership and global impact.

Federal College of Education, Okene

FCE, Okene has over 3,000 NCE students, over 1,000 students on the sandwich program, over 900 academic and non-academic staff, and 7 schools. FCE, Okene, aims to be a major key player in nation-building, progressive learning and development by producing quality middle level manpower in Nigeria Educational System.

Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Okura

The NNSS, Okura, since its inception has been increasing in the strength of teachers and students with a corresponding increase in modern teaching facilities. The Sickbay has a Medical doctor and Nurses that handle students’ and Staff immediate health challenges. It has an ultra-modern Laboratory and a qualified lab scientist.

The Federal Polytechnic, Idah

The Federal Polytechnic, Idah, is founded on the Philosophy of “TECHNOLOGY FOR SELF RELIANCE”. It is built to build job creators rather than job seekers. Since its establishment in 1977, the Polytechnic has been striving to keep faith with this vision with the view to meeting the aspirations and dreams of the founding fathers.