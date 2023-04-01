Chioma Fakorede, Ronke Giwa- Onafuwa (FLOW) Empowers Women at International Women’s Day Brunch

Ibadan, Nigeria – On March 23, 2023, FLOW -For the Love Of Women, a non-profit organisation focused on empowering women, hosted a brunch to celebrate International Women’s Day. The event, held at the prestigious Black Nile Ibadan, brought together 60 women from different backgrounds to connect, share their experiences and empower each other.

The event started with a networking session, where attendees mingled over brunch and mimosas. The vendors’ market was also open for attendees to shop. The event was exciting as women from various industries, such as Media, banking, fashion, and healthcare, connected and shared their experiences.

Next was a visualisation affirmation session by one of the co-founders, Chioma Fakorede, a wellness consultant and followed by a discussion and Q&A session on empowering women in life and relationships, which the organisers led. The speakers shared their experiences and gave tips on how women can build healthy relationships and succeed in their careers.

“Sometimes it is not that women don’t support women, the problem is that some women do not know how to ask for what they want. Women must learn to speak up and ask for what they want instead of waiting for others to figure it out…” Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa charged during the discussion session. The attendees were also given opportunities to contribute and share their experiences.

After the indoor session, the guests were moved outside, where they had lunch by KEA Caterings and a mouth-watering dessert by TulipsnLillies Confectionery while being treated to a live cooking class led by renowned Chef Hook of Chef Hook’s Catering and Rouqs and Hooks Culinary School, The attendees learned how to cook healthy and delicious meals. Simultaneously those interested in taking professional headshots were being served by award-winning photographer Jide of JDFranks Studios.

To wrap up the event, there was a raffle draw, where attendees won exciting gifts and prizes courtesy of Nsoleke Beauty, Adnay Foods etc. The attendees also received good bags with items from Amololo Skin Clinic, Lafinda Candles and Fragrance, and The Blendable Factory. The guests left the event feeling empowered and motivated to take charge of their lives and careers.

The Flow brunch was a huge success, with attendees leaving the event feeling empowered and motivated to take on the world. The organisation hopes to continue empowering and supporting women and looks forward to hosting similar events.

