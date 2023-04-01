Police set to bring six-count charge against Portable

The Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, will be facing a minimum of six charges in court for his alleged unruly conduct and incitement against police officers, according to the Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi.

In response to a Twitter user’s query on why the police were slow to act against MC Oluomo, who threatened electorates during the 2023 elections, but quickly picked up Portable, the FPRO revealed that the musician had several pending cases of assault and attacks against him, including injuring a policeman and beating up a person in Otta who had filed a petition to the CP Ogun.

I am sure u are very awake as i have addressed MCs case, but portable has more than 6 count charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a police man. He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in otta, who fired a petition to CP Ogun. https://t.co/E0J7ASroLj — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) April 1, 2023

The Ogun State Police Command had invited Portable to their office following a viral Instagram Live video in which he claimed that police personnel had stormed his bar in Sango Ota on the orders of an internet fraudster.

However, the singer refused to show up, prompting his eventual arrest by the police on Friday. As of now, Portable is expected to spend the weekend in detention pending his court appearance.

The FPRO reiterated that the charges against the singer would be heard in court without any sentiment, and he would not enjoy constitutional immunity.