APC plans solidarity march in US to counter protest by Obidients

The United States chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to hold a solidarity march in support of Bola Tinubu, the declared winner of Nigeria’s presidential election.

The march is scheduled to take place on April 3 at Lafayette Park in Washington D.C., opposite the White House. The event is intended to counter a protest by supporters of the Labour Party (LP) who secured a permit to protest the election victory of Tinubu.

Tai Balofin, chairman of the APC chapter in the US, signed a statement informing the public about the march and stating that the US government was not involved in the LP protest.

Balofin went on to claim that the protest was sponsored by Peter Obi, the LP candidate, who lost the election in Nigeria.

He asserted that the Nigerian presidential election was free and fair, and Tinubu won the majority of the votes. Balofin stated, “no propaganda, manipulation or tissue of lies can stop his inauguration”.

He added that the APC has mobilized Nigerians to support their mandate and that the protesters will not succeed in their mission to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria.

“We believe that the Nigerian presidential election was free and fair, and Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu won the election. The majority of Nigerian voters gave him their mandate, and no propaganda, manipulation, or tissue of lies can stop his inauguration,” said Balofin in the statement.

“We have mobilized true Nigerians to come out in support of their mandate, and we believe that the protesters will not succeed in their mission to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria.”

