PhotoWaka Africa Virtual Summit is reframing a new narrative for Africa and we love it

PhotoWaka Africa is counting down the days until August 17, when the PhotoWaka Africa Virtual Summit will kick off.

PhotoWaka Africa Virtual Summit, will hold from August 17, until August 19. PhotoWaka Africa Virtual Summit will feature persons of authority from the Photography and Creative Industry with Mr. Adebola Williams, Co-Founder and Group CEO of RED | For Africa as Keynote Speaker.

The full line-up of speakers at the Summit are: Tolani Alli (Personal Photographer to the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN); O’tega Ogra Group Head, Corporate Communications, Bua Group, Dayo Adedayo (Award winning Photographer, Akintunde Akinleye (Award winning Photographer), Aisha Augie-Kuta (Special Assistant on Digital Communications & Strategy to the Federal Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning], Dr. Yemisi Akinbobola, (Co-Founder & CEO, African Women in the Media), Tonye Cole (Co-Founder, Sahara Group, Neo Ntsoma (Award winning Photographer), Karen Mwendera (Curator & Writer of the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list), Thebe Ikalafeng (Founder & Chairman, Brand Africa), Morayo Afolabi-Brown (Host, Your View on TVC) Lekan Fatodu (Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu), Dr. Oluseyi Soremekun (National Information Officer of the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Nigeria) and Eti-Inyene Godwin Akpan (Founder/Executive Director, Photowaka Africa).

Annually, World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 and Photowaka Africa will commemorate this special day with a Three-Day Virtual Summit which will be live from August 17 to 19. World Photography Day recognises and celebrates all kinds of photographers: experienced, inexperienced, or nearly experienced.

PhotoWaka Africa, a key player and leading voice in the world of photography has curated the summit to discuss issues surrounding the topic: “REFRAMING THE AFRICAN NARRATIVE.” A push for African creatives to be intentional in telling stories (through pictures, videos, write-ups) about Africa. While influencing the mindset of the rest of the world in the way they view Africa and Africans.

According to Founder of PhotoWaka Africa, the summit “will explore the power and influence of photography in journalism, media, tourism, government policies, festivals, SDG’s and its role in telling stories about Africa and Africans through visuals.”

In addition to the summit, PhotoWaka Africa, in collaboration with the event’s sponsor, Golden Penny Foods launched an ongoing food photography competition titled, Shoot Your Shot or #GPShootYourShot.

Top three winners will win A Brand New Camera, A Brand New Lens, and N50,000 respectively and the top ten entries will go home with some Golden Penny Foods products.

PhotoWaka Africa Virtual Summit is presented by PhotoWaka Africa and sponsored by Golden Penny Foods.

Media sponsors include; Nigerian online content publishing platform, YNaija and Lagos-based daily business newspaper, Business Day. We are proud to also announce the United Nations Nigeria as our official partner.

For more information on PhotoWaka Africa Virtual Summit, FAQs, registration, or donations, visit www.photowaka.com. For more information about the ongoing competition, visit @PhotoWakaAfrica on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.