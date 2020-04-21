Beyonce and Rihanna stans clash in today’s funny tweets we saw from Nigerians

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

Rihanna is so much of a hitmaker that Orezi made a song about her and it became a hit too. — Nahveed (@Cerebrone) April 21, 2020

2.

The conversation has swerved from Bey/Rih to the ashawo-ness or not between married vs single women. This app stresses me. — Sochi, The Kaftan King (@TheJiggvle) April 21, 2020

3.

Do give away as an openly queer individual in Nigeria and watch the magic happen. Nigerians are idiots. — Mistastephh (@Mistastephh) April 21, 2020

4.

imagine saying men hate beyonce. how can we hate a woman that took a cheating nigga back?? — axe. (@thearmanyxo) April 21, 2020

5.